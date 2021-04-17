North Iowa Bulls outlast top-seeded Sheridan in OT to open Fraser Cup play

By virtue of pushing the game to overtime, Sheridan stretched their total to four points of an available six in the pool-play standings, cementing their spot in the semifinal round on Sunday. However, Jones struck again at the 1:20 mark of the overtime, when Carter Newpower's (Cottage Grove, Minn./Park H.S.) pass down the left-wing wall caught Jones just above the goal line, and he dangled the puck across the front of the goal and stuffed it past Wong-Ramos for the game-winner.

"We knew that if we just kept going and got shots on net - and we got a lot of them - eventually, something had to go in," said Jones. "We never gave up, played with confidence the whole time, and it worked out for us. We came out with a big W."

North Iowa made the Hawks' netminder earn his keep in Friday's game, with Wong-Ramos making 45 saves in the losing effort. Stokes was plenty busy himself, making 40 stops in the overtime victory for the Bulls. The penalty-killing units were stellar, with Sheridan killing off all five of North Iowa's chances, and the Bulls stretched their penalty-killing mark in the postseason to 9-for-10.