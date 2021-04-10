North Iowa Bulls move to within one game of playing for Fraser Cup

The Bulls added on at 8:06 of the third, when Max Savaloja tossed the puck out of the defensive zone and hit Sota Isogai coming through neutral ice. Isogai found Savaloja on the back door and hit him for a quick pass in front of the net for a 3-1 North Iowa lead.

The game nearly turned in a big way with 8:53 to go, when Thomas hit Dylan Gajewski with a pass down the left-wing faceoff circle and Gajewski hit the top of the North Iowa net with a snipe to make it a 3-2 contest.

The one-goal margin lasted all of 13 seconds - a turnover at the Willmar blue line put the puck back in Savaloja's hands, and after fanning on one chance to beat Haugen high, he slid the puck low through Haugen on the second chance to make it a two-goal game again. The scoring ended with 3:32 remaining, when Isogai picked the puck off of a Willmar stick and tossed it into an empty net as he was being swept off his feet.

Savaloja ended the night with an impressive stat line, to say the least, scoring two goals, including the game-winner. Newpower came up with two assists of his own, while Isogai notched a goal and an assist. Thomas posted a goal and an assist for the WarHawks for the third straight postseason game.