North Iowa Bulls fall 2-1 in division final series, will play in decisive Game 3

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It's often said that good things come in threes.

After Saturday night's second game of the West Division Finals, the North Iowa Bulls need that to ring true one more time.

The Willmar WarHawks turned a one-goal deficit late in the second period into a 2-1 victory, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday evening in the NA3HL Fraser Cup West Division Finals.

The Bulls made a detour to St. Cloud for Saturday's game thanks to a scheduling conflict at the Willmar Civic Center, with the Home and Outdoor Expo already booked for the facility during the longest postseason run in the WarHawks' history. Neither team looked particularly at home in the first period, with the WarHawks posting an 11-6 shots-on-goal advantage but unable to find the back of the net.

North Iowa settled into the lead late in the first, thanks in part to an interference call against Ethan Light with 4:05 left on the clock. 25 seconds later, the Bulls power play unit cycled the puck up top to Cal Nauss, who threw one into the net down the slot and through the traffic for the 1-0 lead.