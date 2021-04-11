North Iowa Bulls fall 2-1 in division final series, will play in decisive Game 3

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It's often said that good things come in threes.
After Saturday night's second game of the West Division Finals, the North Iowa Bulls need that to ring true one more time.
The Willmar WarHawks turned a one-goal deficit late in the second period into a 2-1 victory, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday evening in the NA3HL Fraser Cup West Division Finals.
The Bulls made a detour to St. Cloud for Saturday's game thanks to a scheduling conflict at the Willmar Civic Center, with the Home and Outdoor Expo already booked for the facility during the longest postseason run in the WarHawks' history. Neither team looked particularly at home in the first period, with the WarHawks posting an 11-6 shots-on-goal advantage but unable to find the back of the net.
North Iowa settled into the lead late in the first, thanks in part to an interference call against Ethan Light with 4:05 left on the clock. 25 seconds later, the Bulls power play unit cycled the puck up top to Cal Nauss, who threw one into the net down the slot and through the traffic for the 1-0 lead.
The teams played a fairly even pace in the second period, but the WarHawks were able to swing the momentum heading into the second intermission. With3:03 left in the period, defenseman Gavin Uckele slung the puck toward the Bulls net, clipping the edge of Carson Jones's skate in the process and beating Carsen Stokes through the five-hole to tie the game.
The WarHawks took command of the narrative at the 58-second mark of the third period, when Jonah Jangula won a faceoff in the North Iowa end to Stokes's left - his pass went to Nate Cox, who fired a slap shot into the net for a 2-1 Willmar lead. Willmar kept the pressure on in the final 19 minutes of the game, and despite a push in the final 1:05 with six skaters and an empty net, the Bulls were not able to wipe out the lead.
Willmar fired 38 shots on the North Iowa net, with Stokes doing his part in a 36-save performance. Lukas Haugen made 26 saves for the second night in a row, this time turning in a win for the WarHawks. Each team got four power play chances in the game, with North Iowa the only team to capitalize on one.
With the loss, North Iowa falls to 9-4 all-time in Game 2 elimination-game scenarios after earning a win in Game 1. Both teams will play for their seasons in Sunday's decisive Game 3 - with both division finalists in both the Central and South Divisions ahead of the West Division champion Bulls, the West is guaranteed to have just one team in St. Peters, Missouri for the Fraser Cup tournament next week.
The opening puck drop at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with live streaming coverage on HockeyTV and free audio streaming on Mixlr.