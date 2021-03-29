North Iowa Bulls earn another division title, gear up for postseason run

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Winning eight division titles in nine years brings a great deal of pride to our team and community," Sanden said. "Our players and staff work very hard to achieve that level of performance."

After finishing the season with an overall record of 27-11-1-1, the Bulls are now searching for their fourth national title in the organization's 10 year history in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League.

The quest for the Fraser Cup begins this weekend, when the Bulls play host to the Alexandria Blizzard in a best-of-three playoff series. The winner of the series will advance to the division finals. The winner of the division finals will play in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament.

North Iowa played the Blizzard 10 times during the regular season and held a 6-4 record when playing them. Sanden says Alexandria is led by veterans who gave the Bulls fits during the two teams' games this year.

"We respect their ability and trust that their coaches will prepare them as they have previously," Sanden said. "There are no easy opponents in any round of the NA3HL playoffs. We will focus on our group and prepare them with discipline, effort and execution being paramount in a short series."