North Iowa Bulls earn another division title, gear up for postseason run

The North Iowa Bulls are once again West Division champions.
But this year's division title didn't come as easy as in the past.
In fact, heading into Saturday night's game at Granite City, the championship was still up for grabs. The Lumberjacks and Bulls clashed in the final regular season contest of the year for the West Division title.
The Lumberjacks got out to a 1-0 lead after a goal at the end of the first period. But the Bulls' defense locked down and the offense heated up. North Iowa scored two goals in the second period and one more in the third to secure a 3-1 win and a top seed heading into the Fraser Cup playoffs.
"It's always exciting to win big games and especially one that accomplishes a goal for our group," North Iowa head coach Todd Sanden said. "Winning the West Division is very satisfying for our team and for our staff."
After unveiling a new logo and slogan to celebrate the organization's 10 year anniversary at the start of the season, the Bulls have officially backed up their "Decade of Dominance" slogan.
Saturday's win marks the eighth time in the past nine seasons that the Bulls earned a division title.
"Winning eight division titles in nine years brings a great deal of pride to our team and community," Sanden said. "Our players and staff work very hard to achieve that level of performance."
After finishing the season with an overall record of 27-11-1-1, the Bulls are now searching for their fourth national title in the organization's 10 year history in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League.
The quest for the Fraser Cup begins this weekend, when the Bulls play host to the Alexandria Blizzard in a best-of-three playoff series. The winner of the series will advance to the division finals. The winner of the division finals will play in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament.
North Iowa played the Blizzard 10 times during the regular season and held a 6-4 record when playing them. Sanden says Alexandria is led by veterans who gave the Bulls fits during the two teams' games this year.
"We respect their ability and trust that their coaches will prepare them as they have previously," Sanden said. "There are no easy opponents in any round of the NA3HL playoffs. We will focus on our group and prepare them with discipline, effort and execution being paramount in a short series."
This season's postseason run will be the last in the NA3HL, as the Bulls will be making the jump to the North American Hockey League at the start of next season.
North Iowa will play the first contest of its series against the Alexandria Blizzard at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Mason City. Game 2 will be played at 7:10 p.m. at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday night. If a third game is necessary, it will be played in Mason City at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Live streaming coverage of the Fraser Cup playoffs will be available on HockeyTV and free audio streaming of all North Iowa home games are on Mixlr.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.