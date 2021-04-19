North Iowa Bulls cap off 'Decade of Dominance' with Fraser Cup win

The two teams traded shot opportunities for the next 10 minutes, but Rochester’s Shane Soderwall and North Iowa’s Carsen Stokes remained strong in front of the net. The Grizzlies led shots-on-goal, 15-13, but the game remained tied at 1 goal apiece through 20 minutes.

The Bulls took full control of the game in the second period and never looked back. Gavin Wendorf scored on a shot from left point with 15:23 left in the period. Garrett Freeman followed it up with a goal during a power play with 13:42 remaining.

With close to two minutes remaining until the break, the Bulls tacked on their third goal of the period when Lucas Jorgenson snuck one past Soderwall to give North Iowa a 3-goal lead heading into the final period.

"When we got the one in the first period to tie it up going into the second, I felt really good," Sanden said. "I'm not saying I was overconfident, but I felt good just to come out of the first period knotted at one. Then we got a couple in a short span, then you started feeling like you were getting some positive momentum."

The North Iowa defense shut down the Grizzlies for the entire third period. Carter Newpower scored with an empty net near the end of the game to score the fifth and final goal of the afternoon.