North Iowa Bulls cap off 'Decade of Dominance' with Fraser Cup win

The North Iowa Bulls knew how daunting the upcoming weekend was when the team left Mason City to head to the North American Tier 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup Championship tournament on Thursday.
But the Bulls weren’t going to be denied the title.
Four games and four different opponents later, the Bulls finished the championship weekend by hoisting up the Fraser Cup for the first time since 2016 and fourth time in the organization’s history.
The Bulls capped off a perfect weekend by defeating the Rochester Grizzlies, 5-1, on Monday afternoon in the championship game in St. Peters, Missouri.
"The reward for those guys, for the hard work, the effort and determination – especially in the kind of year we had with eight weeks of the regular season shut down – I'm so proud of our guys for their resolve, their resiliency and their commitment," Bulls head coach Todd Sanden said.
It didn’t take long for the Grizzlies to get on the board to start things off. Rochester’s Cole Gibson scored in just the fifth minute on a put-back after a teammate’s shot missed. The goal gave the Grizzlies an early 1-0 lead.
In the 10th minute of the first period, the Bulls responded. North Iowa got on the board after Jac Triemert scored off a deflection to tie the game back up.
The two teams traded shot opportunities for the next 10 minutes, but Rochester’s Shane Soderwall and North Iowa’s Carsen Stokes remained strong in front of the net. The Grizzlies led shots-on-goal, 15-13, but the game remained tied at 1 goal apiece through 20 minutes.
The Bulls took full control of the game in the second period and never looked back. Gavin Wendorf scored on a shot from left point with 15:23 left in the period. Garrett Freeman followed it up with a goal during a power play with 13:42 remaining.
With close to two minutes remaining until the break, the Bulls tacked on their third goal of the period when Lucas Jorgenson snuck one past Soderwall to give North Iowa a 3-goal lead heading into the final period.
"When we got the one in the first period to tie it up going into the second, I felt really good," Sanden said. "I'm not saying I was overconfident, but I felt good just to come out of the first period knotted at one. Then we got a couple in a short span, then you started feeling like you were getting some positive momentum."
The North Iowa defense shut down the Grizzlies for the entire third period. Carter Newpower scored with an empty net near the end of the game to score the fifth and final goal of the afternoon.
Sanden was thrilled with the resolve and resiliency of his guys.
"We had a great turnout here today, and for the weekend, but today especially for the championship game," Sanden said. "There's no better place in junior hockey than Mason City and the North Iowa area to do it."
At the start of the season, the Bulls unveiled a new logo and the slogan “Decade of Dominance” to commemorate the 10th season in the NA3HL.
Eight West division titles and four national championships later, the Fraser Cup win over Rochester was a storybook ending to a magical 10 years on the ice.
"I would tell you I was never a fan of the 'Decade of Dominance' slogan," Sanden said. "But it would be hard to argue that this team hasn't been special for its entire 10 years."
