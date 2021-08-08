Cotten climbs coaching ranks, ready to help lead new Toros program

When Marquise Cotten was a little kid growing up in the nation's capital, he played every sport under the son. His parents never said no.
Hockey was not on his radar at first. Then he saw the movie "Mighty Ducks."
Everything changed at that moment.
"I was so enamored with it," Cotten said. "I kind of forced my parents into letting me play."
After a playing career at two colleges, one junior national team and a return to his high school as a coach, Cotten is getting set to embark on a new journey in a new state this winter.
He is the first-ever assistant coach for the new North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) team in Mason City, the Mason City Toros. It is the highest coaching job Cotten has held so far.
"It is a great opportunity for me," Cotten said. "I can come in and learn a whole lot from the previous coaching staff and continue to grow. I'm very team-oriented. I care more so that the kids got better as players."
In the sport of hockey, it is predominantly a white male sport. There has been a rise of African-American players through the youth and college ranks, but it is far in comparison to white players.
For Cotten, he wants to be a role model for people to fall in love with the game that he experienced the same feelings toward.
"I'm starting to meet a lot more kids," he said. "I always lend myself to help anybody I run in to."
Cotten grew up in an area where most African-American boys at the time weren't playing hockey. If they were, it was at the Fort Dupont club program.
The coach? Recent NHL Hall of Fame inductee Neal Henderson.
"It was amazing because at the time, you don't really know you're in the presence of someone who has done so much," Cotten said. "It was just freeing."
It took Cotten until he was in Detroit for a tournament where he met a few high-profiled players to understand the person he was learning from. To this day, the two stay in contact.
As a player, Cotten was fine with not being a star or a go-to forward. He was much more focused on having fun.
"I was playing for the love of it," Cotten said. "I wanted to be the best player I could be."
At Gonzaga College High School, a private school in the D.C. area, Cotten played all four years and was on the 2010 MAPHL title team. He graduated in 2011 and stayed on the east coast.
His first college was Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Penn. from 2012-13 where he played under Don Parsons and took the ice in 23 games, tallying three total points. He made an appearance in the ECHA tournament.
Parsons was different to Henderson in how they taught the game.
"It is a lot more strict, but I enjoyed having that structure," Cotten said. "Don Parsons was a fair coach. You had to work for your time."
And with a move to the Washington Jr. Nationals in the 2013-14 season, it allowed Cotten to start thinking about being in the position that Parsons and Henderson found themselves in for a long time.
In the span of year, he went from being the youngest in the locker room to the oldest.
"I picked up that role of being a leader whether I had a 'C' on my shirt or an 'A' on my shirt," Cotten said. "I had to walk in the building everyday ready to perform. I did enjoy that process and that switch, but it was something I had to think about for a moment to say 'OK, I can't just follow the pack, I have to be the leader'
"I like to hold guys accountable and I always have."
After a three-year stint at Rowan University in which he scored three goals, dished out five assists and was a part of two 20-win campaigns, Cotten did not want his playing career to end there.
He writes down goals he wants to achieve and does not stop until it is checked off. The goal? Play overseas.
Cotten accomplished that, playing a year in Germany where he met lifelong friends and developed an at peace feeling to hang up the skates to go into the coaching realm.
"I wanted to set a goal for myself," Cotten said. "As a quote from my mom, 'Shoot for the moon and land at the stars.'"
He returned to Gonzaga College High School as the head junior varsity coach and then was elevated to the assistant coach for the varsity two team.
It was based around skill development, working with the forwards and defensemen. It is an area of coaching that Cotten savors.
"I became way more in tune with the X's and O's and I had a hard understanding of where guys need to be," he said. "It was more so giving them the IQ of the game. Filling the right lanes and having good habits."
Nick Bruneteau was named the head coach of the Toros a month before Cotten was hired and needed to fill out his staff. The former's older brother knew the latter and started the process of getting Cotten's information.
There were three prospective people that Bruneteau was going to call that day. Cotten was the first number he dialed.
He didn't call the other two.
"I thought this is a perfect fit," Bruneteau said. "You can tell, even just from talking on the phone, how likeable he is and he just has a way about him. Once we started talking hockey, it couldn't have gone any better.
"He was exactly what we were looking for. When he speaks, you listen."
The job was almost a no-brainer for Cotten to take. And even the almost was not even an almost.
"The only pause was moving so far away and then also consider whatever offers there were for me," Cotten said. "I was ready to go the second I got the call, honestly."
The two, plus North Iowa Bulls head coach and general manager Todd Sanden, all coach very similarly. All are dubbed player coaches that can relate to players.
Bruneteau and Cotten have developed chemistry on the bench in preparation for the season opener on Sept. 25 at home.
"The days of screaming and yelling at your players and using fear as motivation doesn't get it done," Bruneteau said. "They don't want coaches that (makes it) about them."
Cotten doesn't have a goal written down as a coach. While he stated the dream is to make it to an NHL bench, he is going to enjoy the time spent in Mason City and continuing his ascension.
All while maintaining the initial reason why hockey is in his life to this day: having fun.
"I'm really focused at the moment, coming to Mason City and continuing the legacy that has been set before me," Cotten said. "Develop all of these kids into great human beings."
