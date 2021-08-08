Cotten climbs coaching ranks, ready to help lead new Toros program

Parsons was different to Henderson in how they taught the game.

"It is a lot more strict, but I enjoyed having that structure," Cotten said. "Don Parsons was a fair coach. You had to work for your time."

And with a move to the Washington Jr. Nationals in the 2013-14 season, it allowed Cotten to start thinking about being in the position that Parsons and Henderson found themselves in for a long time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the span of year, he went from being the youngest in the locker room to the oldest.

"I picked up that role of being a leader whether I had a 'C' on my shirt or an 'A' on my shirt," Cotten said. "I had to walk in the building everyday ready to perform. I did enjoy that process and that switch, but it was something I had to think about for a moment to say 'OK, I can't just follow the pack, I have to be the leader'

"I like to hold guys accountable and I always have."

After a three-year stint at Rowan University in which he scored three goals, dished out five assists and was a part of two 20-win campaigns, Cotten did not want his playing career to end there.

He writes down goals he wants to achieve and does not stop until it is checked off. The goal? Play overseas.