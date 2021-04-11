Bulls' final home game ends with victory, trip to Fraser Cup

Willmar controlled the pace of the game on Saturday, but the Bulls regained the pace on Sunday, putting 10 of the game's first 15 shots on the net and carrying a 23-11 shots-on-goal advantage out of the second period. The Bulls' offense roared in the second period, scoring two goals just a minute-and-a-half apart to grab a 3-1 lead at the game's halfway point.

At 7:31 of the second, Uttech jammed home a chance of his own after a drive down the right wing from Collins, and the Bulls tacked on at the nine-minute mark when Nick Mohs-Messerli threaded the puck through the slot for Caden Smith, who moved to his right to beat Lukas Haugen and put his team up by two.

North Iowa's lead ballooned to three goals with 7:46 remaining, when Garrett Freeman's shot from the right-wing hash marks was kicked out long to Sota Isogai, who buried the second chance in front to stretch the advantage to 4-1.

The WarHawks emptied their net with four minutes to go, and the extra pressure yielded one goal with 3:05 to play. A toss from the right point caught Alex Kupka in front of the Bulls net, and after Stokes denied the initial chance, Kupka scraped the puck past on the post to cut the lead to 4-2.