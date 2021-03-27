A North Iowa Bulls win on Saturday means the West Division championship

One way or another, North Iowa and Granite City’s get-together this weekend was going to make history.

According to the North Iowa Bulls, the two teams have never taken part in a closer West Division championship race, but the final chapter in this year’s history book will have to wait one more night, as the Bulls and Lumberjacks square off Saturday night for a winner-take-all battle for this year’s West Division title.

Granite City rode a big power play to a 4-2 victory over the Bulls on Friday night, putting added emphasis on what could be the final chapter in an incredible 10-year rivalry between the teams.

Saturday’s rematch will decide the West Division championship, the only time a division race between the Bulls and Lumberjacks has come down to the final night of the season.

With overall wins as the primary tiebreaker, a win for North Iowa would give the Bulls a two-point lead in the standings and allow them to hold that tiebreaker, as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker.

A Lumberjacks win would give Granite City the tiebreaker on overall wins, even if the Bulls evened up the points race.

The opening puck drop at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with live streaming coverage available on HockeyTV.

