Historic position for Iowa State provides greatest challenge

AMES — Iowa State has had a historic season to this point.

The Cyclones were 5-1 in Big 12 play for the first time ever and now Iowa State is 6-1 in conference play and it sits atop the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State is in position to play in the Big 12 championship game but first, it has to overcome the biggest challenge it has faced.

The Cyclones clobbered a good Kansas State team 45-0 on Saturday. Iowa State's reward? A short turnaround and playing a Texas team on Friday that’s 4-2 in the Big 12.

“This is going to be one of the great challenges that I’ve had as a coach and we’ve had as a program,” coach Matt Campbell said. “This is going to be really hard. But I feel like that’s what you want this time of year. You want hard, tough challenges that are defining of who you are and who you become.”

A win against Texas and Iowa State is almost assured a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

But Campbell believes that looming possibility not where the difficulty lies.

“Coming and playing on a short week, that’s hard in our sport,” Campbell said. “This isn’t a non-contact sport. This is a hard, tough sport. Getting a short week is not easy.”