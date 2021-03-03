West Hancock's Cole Kelly commits to NIACC wrestling

Though he was one of the state’s top talents on the football field this past fall, he didn’t seem to attract a lot of eyes from the college level. On the mat though, NIACC seemed to be a perfect fit, with his father heading a program that currently has three national tournament qualifiers on its roster.

In addition to the sports side, the school also has a well-regarded agriculture program, which Kelly plans to pursue as a career.

“That’s another big draw for me,” Cole Kelly said. “Not to discredit other schools that don’t have agriculture, but I really don’t want to waste my time getting a degree I don’t like.”

With Cole an alum of the Eagles’ wrestling program, coach Kelly has high hopes for his new wrestler’s college career. Under head coach Mark Sanger, the Eagles have qualified a total of 12 wrestlers for state over the past two years, and crowned one state champion.

“I’m just happy that he is competing in college. He’s very capable of doing it,” Sanger said of Kelly. “He’s a great kid and he has got a great talent. I think it's fitting for him to go on to compete. He has got the tools to do so.”