West Hancock's Cole Kelly commits to NIACC wrestling

For Cole Kelly, the next step in his athletic career might feel a lot like home.
On Monday, the West Hancock senior announced that he will be continuing his wrestling career at NIACC, where he won't be the only Kelly in the room.
The Trojan's head coach is Steve Kelly, his father.
In his wrestling career at West Hancock, Cole Kelly was a two-time state wrestling tournament qualifier. His junior year, Kelly qualified for the tournament at 182 pounds, and then finished third overall at 220 pounds as a senior.
“It’s a good feeling,” coach Kelly said of the opportunity to coach his son at the college level. “It’s going to be interesting to try to separate that parent-coach relationship, but I look forward to it. As a coach here, sometimes you miss out on things that are happening there, but I’m excited.”
This past season, Kelly finished with a 38-4 overall record, and clinched third place at state with a victory over Tallen Meyers of Southwest Valley in the Class 1A 220-pound consolation finals.
He also excelled on the football field for the Eagles, rushing for a team-high 1,890 yards on 224 carries with 33 rushing touchdowns.
Though he was one of the state’s top talents on the football field this past fall, he didn’t seem to attract a lot of eyes from the college level. On the mat though, NIACC seemed to be a perfect fit, with his father heading a program that currently has three national tournament qualifiers on its roster.
In addition to the sports side, the school also has a well-regarded agriculture program, which Kelly plans to pursue as a career.
“That’s another big draw for me,” Cole Kelly said. “Not to discredit other schools that don’t have agriculture, but I really don’t want to waste my time getting a degree I don’t like.”
With Cole an alum of the Eagles’ wrestling program, coach Kelly has high hopes for his new wrestler’s college career. Under head coach Mark Sanger, the Eagles have qualified a total of 12 wrestlers for state over the past two years, and crowned one state champion.
“I’m just happy that he is competing in college. He’s very capable of doing it,” Sanger said of Kelly. “He’s a great kid and he has got a great talent. I think it's fitting for him to go on to compete. He has got the tools to do so.”
Both Kellys admit that it might be weird at first to adjust their father-son relationship to that of a coach and an athlete. But for Cole, the stars all seemed to point toward NIACC.
“It was kind of being closer to home, the (agriculture) major, and I kind of wanted to go wrestle for my dad,” Kelly said. “I’ve just always kind of wanted to wrestle for him.”
