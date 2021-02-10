West Hancock wrestling team ready to leave its mark on storied program history

Like Kelly mentioned, the success hasn’t been something that just happened overnight. Sanger has worked hard to get a full roster of kids who wanted to buy in and work for a chance to qualify.

And the Eagles have been close in the past. West Hancock lost, 55-18, in the regional dual against Lake Mills a season ago. It was only a matter of time until the wrestlers in red and white accomplished what they set out to do.

On top of the team success, the program qualified over half of its wrestlers for the district meet taking place on Saturday at Sioux Central. Nine wrestlers will compete for a shot to get to the individual state tournament.

“You can definitely see where our team has gotten way better individually and as a team,” Kelly said. “My freshman year, we didn’t even have a full team. Last year, we may have had a full team, but this year we have a full team with good individuals. We just have a full team that’s solid.”

Kelly is one of four ranked wrestlers on the team. He currently sits at No. 5 in the 220 pound weight class. Outside of him, freshman Kellen Smith is No. 9 at 120, senior Bryer Subject is No. 9 at 160 and junior Matthew Francis is No. 2 at 195.