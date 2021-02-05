 Skip to main content
West Fork's Kale Petersen ends regular season ranked No. 1
PREP BOYS WRESTLING

West Fork's Kale Petersen ends regular season ranked No. 1

{{featured_button_text}}

It's finally here. 

For North Iowa wrestling fans, Friday is like Christmas Eve. The postseason is upon us, and as we all huddle down in our respective homes trying to keep our bones from shattering from the cold, area wrestlers are getting their final preparations in for Saturday's sectional tournaments. 

On Thursday, Iowa wrestling website The Predicament released its final set of rankings for the 2020-2021 regular season in Class 1A and 2A. The 3A rankings are set to be released on Feb. 10, before the start of the Class 3A Regional Duals. 

Here are where North Iowa's wrestlers are ranked going into the postseason. 

Class 1A

106

1. Kale Petersen, Soph., West Fork

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills freshman Kinser Hanson competes against West Fork freshman Kale Petersen during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver on Feb. 16, 2020. 

120

9. Kellen Smith, Fresh., West Hancock

126

2. Clayton McDonough, Sr., Central Springs

Clayton McDonough pic

Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough wrestles Sumner-Fredericksburg's Davis VanSickle in Dec. at the Al DeLeon Invitational at West Hancock. 

138

8. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

152

4. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville

160

3. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills

9. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock

182

2. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills

5. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville

195

2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock

220

5. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock

Top of Iowa boys wrestling - 01-23-21

West Hancock's Cole Kelly (left) and St. Ansgar's Sage Hulshizer compete for the 220 lb championship spot at the Top of Iowa wrestling conference in Osage on Jan. 23.

8. Sage Hulshizer, Sr., St. Ansgar

Team Rankings

1. Don Bosco

2. Lisbon

3. Logan-Magnolia

4. West Sioux

5. Underwood

6. Hull Western Christian

7. New London

8. Woodbury Central

9. West Hancock

10. Lake Mills

Class 2A

113

4. Tucker Stangel, Fresh., Osage

126

9. Kellen Moore, Soph., Forest City

132

2. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage

5. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City

7. Jakyb Kapp, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

145

2. Nicholas Fox, Soph., Osage

State Finals 5

Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Bondurant-Farrar senior Colby Lillegard during the championship round of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in February 2020. 

152

7. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

9. Roush Jaeger, Sr.,  Charles City

170

6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City

182

2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage

Top of Iowa - Osage boys wrestling - Mooberry

Osage's Spencer Mooberry (top) and Lake Mills' Elijah Wagner compete for the 182 lb championship spot at the Top of Iowa wrestling conference in Osage on Jan. 23.

195

4. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City

285

5. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City

Team Rankings

1. West Delaware

2. Crestwood

3. Osage

4. Union

5. Davenport Assumption

6. NDWB-Danville

7. Independence

8. CL-GLR

9. Centerville

10. Bondurant-Farrar

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

