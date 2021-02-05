West Fork's Kale Petersen ends regular season ranked No. 1

It's finally here.
For North Iowa wrestling fans, Friday is like Christmas Eve. The postseason is upon us, and as we all huddle down in our respective homes trying to keep our bones from shattering from the cold, area wrestlers are getting their final preparations in for Saturday's sectional tournaments.
On Thursday, Iowa wrestling website The Predicament released its final set of rankings for the 2020-2021 regular season in Class 1A and 2A. The 3A rankings are set to be released on Feb. 10, before the start of the Class 3A Regional Duals.
Here are where North Iowa's wrestlers are ranked going into the postseason.
Class 1A
106
1. Kale Petersen, Soph., West Fork
120
9. Kellen Smith, Fresh., West Hancock
126
2. Clayton McDonough, Sr., Central Springs
138
8. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
152
4. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville
160
3. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills
9. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock
182
2. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills
5. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville
195
2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock
220
5. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock
8. Sage Hulshizer, Sr., St. Ansgar
Team Rankings
1. Don Bosco
2. Lisbon
3. Logan-Magnolia
4. West Sioux
5. Underwood
6. Hull Western Christian
7. New London
8. Woodbury Central
9. West Hancock
10. Lake Mills
Class 2A
113
4. Tucker Stangel, Fresh., Osage
126
9. Kellen Moore, Soph., Forest City
132
2. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage
5. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City
7. Jakyb Kapp, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
145
2. Nicholas Fox, Soph., Osage
152
7. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
9. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City
170
6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City
182
2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage
195
4. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City
285
5. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City
Team Rankings
1. West Delaware
2. Crestwood
3. Osage
4. Union
5. Davenport Assumption
6. NDWB-Danville
7. Independence
8. CL-GLR
9. Centerville
10. Bondurant-Farrar
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.