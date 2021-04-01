 Skip to main content
Trio of Osage wrestlers compete at USAW Girls Folkstyle Nationals

The female wrestlers in Osage have been busy this off season.

The trio of Emma Grimm, Jalynn Goodale and Gable Hemann competed at the 2021 USAW Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Coralville, Iowa at Xtream Arena over the weekend. The event attracted over 500 competitors from all over the country.

Emma Grimm

Emma Grimm holds up her hand after a win at the USAW Girls Folkstyle Nationals.

Grimm, who finished third at the state meet at 126 pounds in January, had a solid weekend. She competed in the 127 pound bracket with 20 other competitors – six of which were ranked nationally. She posted a 5-2 record and finished with a 3-0 decision win that placed her fifth.

Grimm finished second place at the state meet in her junior year and third place in her senior year. She committed to North Central College's women's wrestling program in February.

Besides Grimm, Goodale, who finished fifth at the state meet in January, competed in the 16U 112 pound division. She reached the quarterfinals, but lost to the eventual champion. She finished with a 1-2 record on the weekend.

Girls State Wrestling Semi 1

Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Gable Hemann competed in the 14U 97 pound division. Hemann also posted a 1-2 record and finished in fourth place.

Osage's Jalynn Goodale wrestles in the 106 pound quarterfinals against Abby Blint of Mount Pleasant. Goodale won by a 14-4 major decision to advance to the state semifinals. 

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

