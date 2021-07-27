Three months into learning freestyle, Luft is an All-American

"A lot more body positioning, being a lot more aware of where you are on the mat," she said. "Getting really good conditioning as helped. A lot can happen in those short two periods."

It became something she liked doing, then it turned into a love.

Winning helps with that.

"It was a little hard to get into it at first," Luft said. "A couple weeks before Fargo, we did a few different camps at UNI. We focused on peaks and valleys.

"I know I've come a long way."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fargo was one of the first big tournaments Luft has competed in as an individual, facing girls from around the country. She won her opening two matches via technical superiority and 8-3 decision.

Then came her quarterfinal against Idaho's Mia Furman, one of the premier wrestlers in the state. Luft was pinned in 1 minute, 27 seconds, sending her to the blood round.

"Right away, she threw a headlock and I did not see it coming," Luft said.

Most people in wrestling know about the mental toughness Luft has faced off the mat.