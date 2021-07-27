Three months into learning freestyle, Luft is an All-American

There was a five-point checklist Lilly Luft wanted to hit during the United States 16U national tournament last week.
No. 1: Making sure she was the aggressor
No. 2: Become an All-American
No. 3: Get in the finals
No. 4: Hit her guts
No. 5: Get the first take down in every match
Eighty percent isn't bad. Especially when you consider the amount of time Luft has been wrestling freestyle.
After three months of learning the ropes and understanding the difference between freestyle and folkstyle, Luft ended her tournament at the FargoDome in North Dakota with a fifth-place finish at 132 pounds to claim her first ever All-American honor.
"I just thought it was such a great opportunity to compete against some super high wrestlers," Luft said. "That's a great stepping stone. I didn't know where I would be or what would happen."
In between the state freestyle tournament, in which the Charles City junior-to-be placed runner-up, and Fargo, Luft went to Pennsylvania and Indiana for dual team tournaments to get more exposure.
Freestyle is much more quicker and technical than folkstyle. Luft noticed that right away in her early training.
"A lot more body positioning, being a lot more aware of where you are on the mat," she said. "Getting really good conditioning as helped. A lot can happen in those short two periods."
It became something she liked doing, then it turned into a love.
Winning helps with that.
"It was a little hard to get into it at first," Luft said. "A couple weeks before Fargo, we did a few different camps at UNI. We focused on peaks and valleys.
"I know I've come a long way."
Fargo was one of the first big tournaments Luft has competed in as an individual, facing girls from around the country. She won her opening two matches via technical superiority and 8-3 decision.
Then came her quarterfinal against Idaho's Mia Furman, one of the premier wrestlers in the state. Luft was pinned in 1 minute, 27 seconds, sending her to the blood round.
"Right away, she threw a headlock and I did not see it coming," Luft said.
Most people in wrestling know about the mental toughness Luft has faced off the mat.
Her brother, Logan Luft, died in an ATV accident in 2017 and was the inspiration behind Iowa’s “Logan’s Law,” enacted in 2019 that allows hunting, fishing and trapping license buyers to declare as an organ, eye and tissue donor, when purchasing hunting and fishing licenses.
Lilly, who took up the sport in her brother's honor, and later became a state champion, has been dominant since.
She faced a scenario that every wrestler is bound to experience at one point or another. One match separating themselves from a spot on the podium or elimination.
"I had to put it behind me," Luft said. "We did a lot of training not only physically, but mentally before Fargo. I really try to focus on that. It's not over until it is."
Luft thrived under pressure.
In 1:26, she pinned Patron Plummer to advance to the consolation quarterfinals, then Luft cruised past Hailie Misplay in a 10-0 technical superiority triumph to continue her path toward third place.
Despite falling 7-2 to Hanna Errthum in the consolation semifinals, Luft got her rematch with Furman in the fifth place match.
Luft won 8-0.
"I wanted to be the most aggressive and constantly scoring points," Luft said.
It is not the end of her freestyle wrestling for 2021.
She'll be heading to Alabama this weekend for a dual tournament. Then in September, she'll be representing the United States at World's Beach Wrestling in Romania.
Luft wants to bring home a world medal.
"I think that would be super great," she said. "It is an amazing opportunity to be asked to go do. It is something I want to do in my future, so this is another stepping stone towards that."
