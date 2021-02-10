Three in a row: Osage wrestling headed back to state duals for third straight year

“It plays a big part, and it also maybe lights a fire for kids that want to get down there to the individual tournament while they’re young, and work hard.” Jennings said. “We’ve got a good mix of kids on our team right now, age-wise, and we’re looking forward to it.”

After its fifth-place finish last year at the state dual meet, Osage goes into this season's tournament with an extra dose of motivation. West Delaware took the 2A title last year, and will return, ranked No. 1 in the state.

Davenport Assumption, the team that beat Osage in the quarterfinals a year ago, is also back, and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

But no matter the end result, the Green Devils are happy that they get one last chance to wrestle for a title, in front of their home fans.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere," Mooberry said. "I’m not sure, with COVID, how many people will be there, but it’s still awesome getting a chance to represent your community, and have that opportunity to wrestle for a state championship.”

The state dual tournament will take place on Feb. 17. Osage will wrestle in the Class 2A quarterfinals at 9 a.m.

