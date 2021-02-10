Three in a row: Osage wrestling headed back to state duals for third straight year

For the Osage wrestling team, Wells Fargo Arena has almost become a home away from home.
Over the past several years, the Green Devils have become a frequent sight under the bright lights of Des Moines. Last year, Osage earned a team championship at the traditional state meet, as its six competing wrestlers scored 88 team points to push the Green Devils past second-place Union, La Porte City.
The 2020 Green Devils also made their second straight appearance at the state duals tournament, where they finished fifth.
On Tuesday night, the Green Devils clinched a spot at the state duals for the third consecutive year, with a 46-22 win over Emmetsburg in the Class 2A Regional duals.
For head coach Brent Jennings and his senior wrestlers, it was a special night of competition. In their final match held at their home school, the Osage seniors got to compete in the old gym, under a spotlight, which Jennings referred to as the “chicken light.”
“For some of the seniors, that was where they wanted to wrestle their last dual,” Jennings said. “That was really fun for them.”
In Tuesday’s dual, Emmetsburg and Webster City wrestled for the chance to battle No. 2 ranked Osage in the finals.
After a 37-33 win over the Lynx, Emmetsburg lost to the Green Devils by 24, as Cole Jeffries, Darren Adams, Garrett Tusler, Tucker Stangel, Spencer Adams, Averee Abben, Nicholas Fox, Colin Muller, and Spencer Mooberry all came out with wins for Osage.
Mooberry pinned his 182-pound opponent, Tyler Stokes in 42 seconds, for Osage's final win of the night. As a three-time state qualifier, Mooberry is no stranger to the big stage, and is excited that he and his teammates will get the chance to all wrestle together in Des Moines yet again.
“It’s awesome,” Mooberry said. “Three of my four years, we’ve gotten the chance to participate in that, and it’s awesome, especially one last time to wrestle in front of the Osage crowd. It’s a fun atmosphere.”
On Saturday, Osage will have 11 wrestlers compete at districts, fighting for spots at the individual state tournament. No matter what happens though, with the team headed to the state duals, they are all assured of a chance to wrestle at "The Well."
To Jennings, that experience is invaluable for younger wrestlers, especially those that didn't, or won't, make it to state as an individual this season. Jennings hopes that with the experience, maybe his younger guys won’t be quite so nervous in the years to come, when they do eventually earn a spot.
“It plays a big part, and it also maybe lights a fire for kids that want to get down there to the individual tournament while they’re young, and work hard.” Jennings said. “We’ve got a good mix of kids on our team right now, age-wise, and we’re looking forward to it.”
After its fifth-place finish last year at the state dual meet, Osage goes into this season's tournament with an extra dose of motivation. West Delaware took the 2A title last year, and will return, ranked No. 1 in the state.
Davenport Assumption, the team that beat Osage in the quarterfinals a year ago, is also back, and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.
But no matter the end result, the Green Devils are happy that they get one last chance to wrestle for a title, in front of their home fans.
“It’s just a fun atmosphere," Mooberry said. "I’m not sure, with COVID, how many people will be there, but it’s still awesome getting a chance to represent your community, and have that opportunity to wrestle for a state championship.”
The state dual tournament will take place on Feb. 17. Osage will wrestle in the Class 2A quarterfinals at 9 a.m.
