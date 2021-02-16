The Moore, the merrier: Forest City trio headed to state wrestling tournament

“We kind of just feed off of and compete against each other to see who can do the best,” Reese said. “I think it’s really competitive between us three, in encouraging each other, and seeing who can do better. We’ve done everything, every sport together since we were 4 years old.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it is on the mat, the baseball diamond, or the football field, you can almost always find a member of the Moore family succeeding at something for the Indians. This past football season, Reese was Forest City’s leading rusher with 705 yards, while Kellen and Brock were two of the team’s top wide receivers, with 18 and 11 receptions, respectively.

In baseball, Reese hit a state-best .585, with 35 RBI and a .767 on-base percentage, while Kellen was third on the team with a .304 batting average and 17 base hits. Brock hit .256 and drew 24 walks.

“They compete in everything together,” head coach Steve Staudt said. “Baseball, football, wrestling. Baseball is probably the thing they’ve spent the most time on as a family, but wrestling is probably a close second. Having three cousins and brothers competing together all the time creates a bond that you can’t really get other ways.”