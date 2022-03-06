The 2021-22 Globe Gazette All-Area Wrestling Team

Wrestler of the Year: Nicholas Fox, Osage, junior, 160-pounds

Fox ran through the Class 2A bracket at 160 with a technical fall victory, two pins and a 7-2 victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema to claim his first career state title. After being a two-time finalist, Fox enters his senior year with milestones of potentially 200 career wins and potentially 125 career pins on the horizon. The Top of Iowa Conference and district champion, Fox will likely move up to 170 or 182 for his final year of high school wrestling.

First team

106: Jayson Stevens, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, sophomore

Stevens was the top-seed in the Class 2A field and got to the quarterfinals before dropping a 5-2 contest to Burlington Notre Dame's Carter West then falling by pin in the bloodround. Still, Stevens ended his sophomore year with a 44-6 record while also being a medalist at the first ever Dan Gable Donnybrook and ending on top of the podium at conference, sectionals and districts.

113: Jack Showalter, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, senior

In his final year of wrestling for the Bulldogs, Showalter ended up on the podium in Class 2A and got a bit of revenge in his medal match. He beat Union's Brayden Bohnsack 9-4 in the seventh place match. Bohnsack beat Showalter in the first round. Showlater didn't place last year at state, but walked off the mat a state medalist and a record of 46-8 his senior year.

120: Liam Stockberger, Newman Catholic, sophomore

Stockberger ended his second year for the Knights with a 37-8 record and sectional title. He was runner-up at the Top of Iowa Conference tournament and placed third at the district meet. He didn't get a wrestleback and missed the state tournament for the second straight season.

126: Tucker Stangel, Osage, sophomore

The top-seed in the Class 2A bracket, Stangel earned his second career state medal with a third place finish. He fell in the semis by ultimate tiebreaker to Glenwood's Matthew Beem, but rebounded with two straight wins on the backside to place top-three. Stangel is 16 wins away from 100 for his career.

132: Jace Rhodes, Mason City, senior

Headed off to Iowa to continue his wrestling career, Rhodes became the third Mason City wrestler ever to be a four-time state medalist. His final act was a runner-up finish in the Class 3A bracket this winter, totaling his placements in Des Moines with two seconds and two fifths. Rhodes won 30-plus matches twice and never had more than nine losses in any single season.

138: Kellen Smith, West Hancock, sophomore

Smith got to his first state final in the Class 1A bracket, rallied down 5-1 against Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht, but ultimately lost 7-5 in SV-1. It comes after another 40-plus win season for Smith, who placed sixth as a freshman at 120. One of the more signature wins of Smith's early career was a victory over Central Springs' Clayton McDonough in the semifinals this winter.

145: Bryce McDonough, Central Springs, senior

After going 0-2 as a freshman and getting injured in the bloodround as a sophomore, McDonough captured back-to-back state medals in his final two years for the Panthers with a fifth place showing as a junior and fourth this winter as a senior. McDonough claimed a conference and sectional title and ended his career with a record of 201-19.

152: Chase Thomas, Osage, junior

Thomas garnered his second straight top-five finish in Class 2A with a fourth place performance this winter. He reached the semifinals for the first time in his career to pair with a conference title as well as a sectional title. Thomas, a Crestwood transfer, is 13 wins away from 100 for his career.

160: Nicholas Fox, Osage, junior

Fox avenged his two runner-up finishes as a freshman and sophomore with a state championship this season, capping a 50-3 record. Fox bumped up to 170 for a stretch in the second half, winning a conference title, before dropping back to 160 for the postseason. A return to 170 could be in the cards for Fox's final year.

170: Drake Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett, senior

Tiedemann recorded championship wins at the sectional and district tournament to get to state, but couldn't get on the medal stand for the second straight year. He lost in the bloodround by a 3-2 decision. Still, Tiedemann recorded his highest finish ever at the conference tourney and won 44 matches his senior year.

182: Braden Hansen, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Hansen experienced a breakout senior season as he recorded 40 wins, a conference championship then followed with a sectional and district title to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in his career. His stay at Wells Fargo Arena was short-lived, but he leaves the Bulldogs as a two-time conference champion.

195: Cole Jeffries, Osage, junior

Jeffries placed sixth in the Class 2A bracket for his first career state medal. In the majority of the Green Devils tournaments, he didn't place worst than top-five. He didn't make state as a sophomore at 285, but made the cut to 195 and left Des Moines with some hardware around his neck.

220: Barrett Muller, Osage, junior

Muller had the journey of district qualifier to state champion. He recorded won all four of his matches by either decision or pin, including beating Webster City's Jaxon Cherry 5-3 in SV-1 in the semis and reversing South Tama's Gavin Bridgewater in the second period before settling for the fall. Muller won a sectional and district title after placing second at the conference tourney.

285: Mitchel Marr, Riceville, senior

Marr got dealt with having to wrestle North Butler-Clarksville's Chet Buss in sectionals and districts. And even after a first round setback, Marr didn't lose confidence and ended up on the podium. Marr won four straight matches on the back side of the 1A bracket then won the fifth place match by pin. He finishes his career as a two-time state medalist.

UTL: Clayton McDonough, Central Springs, senior, 138

McDonough cemented his legacy as one of the best wrestlers to come through North Iowa. He was the first four-time Top of Iowa Conference champion and compiled a career of record of 209 wins to just six losses. He finished fourth, second, third and third in all four state tournament appearances. McDonough entered the state tourney unbeaten his last three years for the Panthers.

UTL: Carl Barkema, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, senior, 160

Barkema reset the record books for the Bulldogs, passing his older brother as the programs all-time wins leader. Barkema reached his first ever state final in his final year in an HD-CAL singlet, but couldn't snare a state title. Still, he leaves as a three-time medalist, a two-time conference champion and a three-time sectional champion.

UTL: Lawson Losee, Riceville, senior, 160

Losee has been a stalwart in the Wildcats lineup since his freshman season. He became the first ever wrestler in program history to be a four-time state medalist. Losee broke through the semifinal barrier for the first time in his career this winter and get a shot at a state title. Losee lost in the Class 1A 160 final to Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna.

UTL: Mathew Francis, West Hancock, senior, 220

Francis was three-year contributor to the Eagles lineup and didn't waste the opportunities he had. He placed third ay 195 as a junior and then third again this winter. Francis claimed two straight conference and sectional championships and won his first district title this year. He ended his senior year with a 56-1 record.

Second team

106: Kale DiMarco, Mason City, junior; 26-10 record; fifth place at CIML; runner-up at districts; won one match at state in Class 3A.

113: Hayden Helgeson, Lake Mills, freshman; conference champion, sectional champion, district champion; seventh at state in Class 1A; first career state medal; 44-8 record.

120: Darren Adams, Osage, sophomore; district qualifier; sectional champion; third place at conference; 39-14 record.

126: Max Currier, Clear Lake, junior; conference champion; sectional and district runner-up; seventh at state in Class 2A; first career state medal; 28-8 record.

132: Anders Kittelson, Osage, sophomore; conference, sectional and district champion; was not taken down all season; fourth at state in Class 2A; two top-four finishes at state; 31-2 record.

138: Kellen Moore, Forest City, junior; bumped up to 138 for the postseason; sectional and district champion; eighth at state in Class 2A; second straight state medal; 34-5 record.

145: Max Gast, Osage, junior; dropped to 145 midway through the season; sectional and district champion; conference runner-up; seventh at state in Class 2A; first career state medal.

152: Alex Beaty, Lake Mills, junior; sectional champion; district runner-up; fourth at conference; state qualifier; went 0-2 at state in Class 1A; 38-13 record.

160: Kane Zuehl, West Hancock, senior; conference and sectional champion; district runner-up; fifth at state in Class 1A; first career state medal; 51-9 record.

170: Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, senior; conference, sectional and district champion; first time state qualifier in Class 2A; went 0-2 at state; 24-10 record.

182: Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett, senior; third at conference; sectional champion; third at districts; was in a bracket with two top-three wrestlers at 182 in Class 1A; 42-4 record.

195: Holden Hensley, Newman Catholic, senior; third place at conference; sectional champion; third place at districts; 39-9 record.

220: Tino Tamayo, Charles City, senior; second at conference, lost in the sectional final then was pinned in a true second place match; ranked in the top-10 all year in Class 2A 220; 18-8 record.

285: Chase Crooks, Charles City, senior; second place at Keith Young Invite; missed two months with an injury; returned to claim a sectional and district title; 0-2 at state in Class 2A; 8-4 record.

UTL: Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills, freshman, 220; wrestled the season between 195 and 220 before settling at 220 for the postseason; sectional and district champion; won one match at state in Class 1A; 39-15 record.

UTL: Cooper Wiemann, Mason City, senior, 138; missed a month of the season with an injury; seventh place at the conference meet; second at districts; won one match at state in Class 3A; 16-8 record.

UTL: Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills, freshman, 106; second place at conference and districts; sectional champion; first time state qualifier; won a match at state in Class 1A; 42-9 record.

UTL: Josiah Kliment, Northwood-Kensett, senior, 160; dropped to 152 for conference and placed fifth; went back up to 160 for the postseason and won a sectional title; third at districts; 39-7 record.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

