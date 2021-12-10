Tamayo's improved strength, mindset has him eyeing first career state podium finish

The match is still vivid in Tino Tamayo's mind.

He stepped onto the mat against Crestwood's Treyton Burnikel in the bloodround of the Class 2A state tournament at 220-pounds. The two had wrestled each other plenty of times throughout the season.

Burnikel won all five previous meetings, including at the Northeast Iowa Conference Meet, the sectional and district tournaments. The final meeting was all or nothing.

A win equaled a guaranteed podium finish; lose and the season was over.

Tamayo lost 6-5 and his goal of getting a spot on the podium was dashed.

"I can remember it to this day," Tamayo said.

Charles City's star at 220 left Des Moines with a resoundingly bitter taste in his mouth and that has ignited him to a 6-1 start on the year. He's also maintained his spot as the No. 2 ranked wrestler at the weight class by IAwrestle.

He has been to the state tournament twice in his career. He is aiming for his first career podium finish.

"Just going one match at a time, knowing that I've done it for two years, so why not do it again?" Tamayo said.

Could he be in the running for a state title?

West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker dominated his way to the 2A title at 195 last season and he bumped up to 220 for his senior year. The UNI recruit has only wrestled into the third period twice this season.

Tamayo knows the challenge that lies ahead. The only time the top two wrestlers at 220 could meet would be in next Saturday's Battle of Waterloo, the premier regular season dual tournament.

"My coaches really push me hard; they want me to set the pace," Tamayo said. "They know I could be the top dog at 220 by the end of the year."

Comets head coach Dave Williams is not thinking about the gap that exists, or doesn't exist, between Voelker and Tamayo.

"We've just got to worry about Tino developing," Williams said. "I'm not going to compare him to anybody. Hopefully, he's got a shot."

There were two improvements Tamayo felt he needed to make in order to get to his ultimate goal of reaching the podium in February.

The first was his mindset. When he would experience a setback, it was because he didn't feel confident heading on to the mat. Typically, it would be due to his opponent being stronger.

"It was not very good last year," Tamayo said. "I didn't think I was good enough or big enough to compete with the upper weights."

When Tamayo started beating guys that were bigger than him, it helped gain a better mindset. Still, the second level was becoming a stronger wrestler at 220.

He spent the summer gaining muscle and it has paid off. Tamayo has wrestled the third period once, his lone loss at the Keith Young Invitational last week.

"He keeps developing physically," Williams said. "He's showing it here early wrestling tough matches. He's got a great attitude; he looks pretty good out there."

Tamayo showed off the ability to get out from bottom quick in Thursday's dual versus Crestwood. He chose down to start the second period against Drew Jackson and was out within 25 seconds. Then he executed a takedown into a cradle for the pin in 2:51.

"Our coach really tries to force us to stay underneath as little as possible," Tamayo said.

Tamayo will continue to get tested, starting at the Keith Vry Invitational at Dike-New Hartford on Saturday. Don Bosco's Jared Thiry, ranked No. 1 in 1A at 220 and Osage's Barrett Muller at No. 5 in 2A, could be potential opponents for Tamayo.

Still, he feels he is in a much better state of mind at this point this year than last year.

"Just wrestle your match, your pace," Tamayo said. "Give it your all."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.