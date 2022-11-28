'Surprising' North Central girls wrestling start an early eye-opener

The idea of nicknaming the co-op North Central girls wrestling team as Trailblazers was due to them competing together in the inaugural sanctioned season in Iowa.

That group also is taking the blazing aspect of the name to a more heartfelt manor.

In North Central's first two tournaments of the year, it placed top-three in the Decorah Scramble with 189 points and had the most competitors at last week's Riverhawk Scramble by more than half.

"It takes a team to get the points," Trailblazers head coach Terry Lowe said. "I asked them two things. Number one, wrestle your very best that you can. And number two, don't give up. They did both of them.

"They're excited and they want more. They set the bar kind of high and now we have to stay there."

St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills, Central Springs and Forest City make up the North Central team. The Vikings and Saints combined for five state qualifiers last year in wrestling under their school umbrella.

Now, they join forces with three others in the Top of Iowa Conference to form North Central.

The singlets are black and orange and the logo on the back is the state with five little orange stars where the five schools are located.

"I've been working on newer moves and shooting more," St. Ansgar student Emma Hall said.

The Trailblazers practice at Northwood-Kensett with its up-to-date wrestling room. Lowe is an employee in the St. Ansgar district and was approached by Activities Director Josh Culberson on taking the job.

Lowe coached boys wrestling for three years in the Central Iowa area.

"I was a little nervous at first," Lowe said. "Where are we going to practice? How are we going to get all the girls together at the same time to get on the same page?

"Things have worked out well so far."

Those five state qualifiers in Hall, Mariah Michels, Jessika Ausborn, Hadley Buenzow and Marisa Halbach are the most experienced wrestlers on the squad.

Rest of the bunch or newcomers. It has led to having everyone in the room, even Hall, to be like sponges.

"We've all wanted to be here and put in the work," Hall said. "We want to learn more about wrestling."

For the first two weeks of practice, Lowe kept it as basic as possible. He stated his girls know and are perfecting seven or eight different moves to use in tournaments and duals.

And all of them have been more than open to assistance and constructive criticism.

"They're paying attention and they want to do it right," Lowe said. "Just wrestle what you know. I've got a couple that have really surprised me."

In the season opener and first ever tournament, North Central put up nearly 200 points to place third in Decorah behind last winters runner-up Osage and Cedar Falls.

The gap between the Trailblazers and Green Devils was seven points.

"Everyone was getting out there and winning," Hall said.

Hall (110-pounds), Michels (105), Annaston Stene (120 B), Lanie Hanna (125) each placed second while Abby Beaty (105) and Charlene Prazak (155 B) garnered third place performances.

It was a start that surprised both Hall and Lowe.

"I'm a little surprised because most of our team is new, but I'm very impressed with how we're doing," Hall said.

Three days later, North Central had the most group winners at Mason City's first ever girls tournament with six. Beaty, Ausborn, Mya Peterson and Ava Woltzen all went unbeaten by scoring bonus points.

Hall and Michels also were victorious in their respective groups.

"I say we can possibly have eight place winners at (super) regionals and that's a far cry," Lowe said. "I'm hoping five for sure, but there's a couple surprises."

For as many girls Lowe has the roster, 40 to be exact, there's a lot of them that wrestle in the same weight. It has led to a solid amount of North Central versus North Central matches.

A good problem to have, but decisions will need to be made.

Lowe is targeting after the Christmas break and at the turn of 2023 where he'll have to figure out his best lineup of 14 and trot it out for super regionals in February.

"It is going to be a dogfight to see who gets what weights," Lowe said. "When you're better (in the room), you're better (in tournaments). We'll have to look seriously at who is what weight and make some tough choices."

The competition will get tougher the deeper into the Trailblazers schedule gets. They'll see Osage again plus Waverly-Shell Rock at the South Winneshiek Scramble held at Luther College in early December.

And their first tournament in the new year will be in Central Elkader where Cedar Falls and a handful of other big classification schools will be on the mat.

"Just keep working hard and fixing things we have made mistakes on," Hall said.