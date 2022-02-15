Storylines to watch for during the three-day traditional state wrestling tournament

One of the best weekends in prep sports in the state of Iowa is fast approaching.

After months of a grind where some had to cut weight and others bumped up, the culmination of the 2021-22 high school wrestling season will conclude at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines starting on Thursday and ending Saturday night.

There will be 42 state champions crowned and three teams that will end up on top of the podium. Hundreds will be on the medal stand. There will be tears and there will be hugs.

And there will be some of the best wrestling the state has seen this season.

There's plenty of intrigue from the North Iowa area with 32 wrestlers trying to reach the pinnacle of prep wrestling. Here are some storylines to keep an eye on for the three-day spectacle.

Three undefeated area wrestlers

Of that collection of 32, a trifecta of them will look to cap an unblemished season with a state title. Osage's Anders Kittelson (27-0), Central Springs' Clayton McDonough (51-0) and West Hancock's Mathew Francis (52-0) have been exceptional this season and each will try to make the most of the state tournament.

McDonough and Francis are the top-seeds in their brackets at 138-pounds and 220, respectively. Francis could get WACO's Jonah Clark in the semis and might get either Don Bosco's Jared Thiry or South Central Calhoun's Jayden Soard in the finals. Francis beat Soard at the OABCIG tourney a few weeks ago.

McDonough is a three-time top-five finisher, but is searching for his first state title. He could get Interstate 35's Ryan Steinlage in the quarters and West Hancock's Kellen Smith in the semis. Underwood's Stevie Branes and Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht make up the bottom half of the bracket.

Kittelson has yet to be taken down this season. The Crestwood transfer was runner-up last season at 113 and is the three seed in the 2A 132 bracket as a sophomore. His road is far from easy with Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette potentially awaiting in the quarters and Burlington Notre Dame's Blaine Frazier, also unbeaten, in the semis.

What damage can Osage do?

The Green Devils are going to be a threat in the Class 2A team race. How much? That will be hindered on how far their seven state qualifiers can go this weekend.

On paper, the 2A favorites are West Delaware and Burlington Notre Dame with nine qualifiers each. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has eight guys in the field and Albia joins Osage with seven.

There's an argument to be made Osage can get as many as five to Saturday night. Two of its wrestlers in Tucker Stangel (126) and Nicholas Fox (160) are No. 1 seeds in their bracket. Chase Thomas (152) is a two seed, Kittelson a three at 132 and Barrett Muller (220) is the five seed.

State wrestling is a different beast. In the same breath of saying the Green Devils could get five finalists, they could also get zero. You just never know.

Still, If Stangel, Kittelson, Fox, Thomas and Muller wrestle as the top tier wrestlers they have and if Osage can get Max Gast (145) and Cole Jeffries (195) into a surprising run or at bare minimum get on the podium, it will be in a favorable spot for a second team title in three years.

Rhodes looking for elusive state title

Mason City's Jace Rhodes has been the staple of consistency since he first walked into the wrestling room. He was runner-up his freshman year at 106 then recorded back-to-back fifth place finishes at 113 and 132.

An Iowa recruit, Rhodes is hunting for another state finals bid and has been bound and determined to get to the top. He is the three seed in the 3A 132 bracket his senior year and the path to the finals is daunting.

Rhodes could get Norwalk's Donovan Card in the quarters and Linn-Mar's Kane Naaktgeboren in the semis. Naaktgeboren is 35-1 on the season, with his lone loss against an out of state foe from the Dan Gable Donnybrook in early December.

Dowling Catholic's Evan Frost is the top seed in the bracket. Rhodes has lost both meetings to Frost, most recently in the finals of the CIML tourney by an 8-4 decision.

Stevens arguably has most difficult draw as one seed

Boy, talk about a tough road. Perhaps no one seed amongst the five in the area or in the entire field has a tougher route to the finals like Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Jayson Stevens.

The sophomore is coming off a conference, sectional and district championship. He has compiled a 43-4 record, all of them before Christmas. He has not lost in two months en route to being the No. 1 seed at 106 in 2A.

The state tournament will test Stevens more than ever. His quarterfinal opponent is likely to be Burlington Notre Dame's Carter West, also a sophomore that has a 49-2 record and was the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 106 in the final IAWrestle rankings.

That's a quarterfinal matchup. And if Stevens pulls off that upset, he could get Nevada's undefeated Kaden Weber in the semis. Oh, and Jace Hedeman of Union is on the bottom half, also with a perfect record.

If Stevens gets through the gauntlet, it has a legitimate case to be the most impressive run to a state title this year.

Quartet of freshmen trying to stick out

Lake Mills' freshmen trio of Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113) and Wyatt Hanna (220) along with West Hancock's Creighton Kelly (152) are all going to encompass the pinnacle of wrestling in the state.

Helgeson and Hanna claimed sectional and district titles while Oldenkamp and Kelly finished runner-ups at districts to get into the field. Kelly has had the most surprising season with a 33-21 record. He has lost only twice since Jan. 25, both times to Emmetsburg's Jace Nelson-Brown.

Oldenkamp, Helgeson and Hanna draw tough quarterfinal matchups if they all win their first round bouts on Thursday night. Oldenkamp likely faces Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin; Helegson might get a rematch with Wilton's Brody Brisker; Hanna could face Francis, a conference foe.

Kelly gets the toughest first round matchup of the quartet, facing off against Logan Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, a state champion who won it last year at 138.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

