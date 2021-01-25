Storied past, exciting future: Osage wrestling dynasty looks to add more hardware

If walls could talk, the old gym and wrestling room at Osage would tell quite a few stories.

Founded in the 1930s, the Osage wrestling program has had an individual wrestler win the state championship on 54 separate occasions, 24 top four team finishes at the state tournament, four state dual team championships and four traditional team state titles.

That history isn’t lost on current head coach Brent Jennings.

So when you ask him about the team’s recent success – three straight Top of Iowa championships and a state championship in 2020 – he’s quick to point out just how successful the program has always been.

“You go in the other gym and look at the number of state titles that we’ve won, the number of state champs on the wall,” Jennings said. “It’s got a very illustrious history in wrestling.”

But before the state championship last season, the last year the Green Devils finished in the top four in the state team standings was all the way back in 2002.