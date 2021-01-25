Storied past, exciting future: Osage wrestling dynasty looks to add more hardware

If walls could talk, the old gym and wrestling room at Osage would tell quite a few stories.
Founded in the 1930s, the Osage wrestling program has had an individual wrestler win the state championship on 54 separate occasions, 24 top four team finishes at the state tournament, four state dual team championships and four traditional team state titles.
That history isn’t lost on current head coach Brent Jennings.
So when you ask him about the team’s recent success – three straight Top of Iowa championships and a state championship in 2020 – he’s quick to point out just how successful the program has always been.
“You go in the other gym and look at the number of state titles that we’ve won, the number of state champs on the wall,” Jennings said. “It’s got a very illustrious history in wrestling.”
But before the state championship last season, the last year the Green Devils finished in the top four in the state team standings was all the way back in 2002.
Looking at the recent success, and taking a moment to ponder what the future might hold, there’s good reason to believe that Osage might be building something special – like the good old days. Similar to when the program finished as a top two team at the state tournament for four out of five years during the 1981-1985 time-span.
Currently ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 2A, the Green Devils have five wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in the latest Predicament Rankings. Four of those wrestlers won Top of Iowa titles on Saturday in Osage, and a couple more took home top three finishes.
“I just hope we’re continuing on the dynasty that we’ve built way prior to me,” Jennings said. “I’ve been here for 20-some years and hopefully we just continue to build on that and continue to produce great wrestlers.”
Leading the charge this year is a strong group of seniors, featuring No. 9 Colin Muller at 170 pounds, state medal-winner No. 2 Averee Abben at 132, and state runner-up No. 2 Spencer Mooberry at 182.
All three won Top of Iowa conference titles on Saturday. Mooberry was excited about his performance and the team’s future.
“We’re building something,” Mooberry said. “I’ve been a part of these last three championships and it just feels good every single year. It’s good knowing that you have a team to back you up. Everyone works hard and it pays off for us in the end.”
Outside of the seniors, the Green Devils have a strong group to work with in the ensuing years. Ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds, sophomore Nicholas Fox has his eyes focused on gold this year. And at 113, ranked fourth in his weight class, freshman Tucker Stangel has a bright future ahead of him as well.
“When you look at our lineup, we’ve got four or five freshman wrestling and several sophomores,” Jennings said. “It just means that we’re losing some quality seniors, but we’re not going to fall off the map next year. We’re going to continue to grow.”
There are plenty of reasons why the Osage wrestling team is as successful as it is today. Mooberry thinks it has to do with coaching. Jennings says the community’s support is crucial.
While the goal this year is to win the state championship for a second consecutive season – something that’s never been done in Osage history – Green Devil wrestling fans can rest easy at night knowing that the success likely isn’t ending anytime soon.
“We’re going to rebuild,” Jennings said. “And as long as we can keep spreading them out class-wise, we’ll continue to be successful for years to come.”
