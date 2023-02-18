DES MOINES – Mason City senior wrestler Kale DiMarco had some goals for his senior campaign.

He wanted to qualify for the state tournament for a third time. Check.

Then, he wanted to stand on the podium Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena as one of eight medalists in the 106 pound field in Class 3A.

DiMarco can check that box now, too.

An 8-4 victory over Jaymeson VanderVelde of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Friday night secured DiMarco’s spot on the podium.

“It feels amazing,” DiMarco said. “I had been here two times and I had lost in this round (the blood round) both times. So getting past that round, winning this time…it feels amazing. It has been my goal the last three years.”

DiMarco tried to make his match against VanderVelde no bigger than any of his matches this season.

“I was going to go out there and keep in great position, fight and score points and if I did that I knew I was going to win and I did,” DiMarco said. “This was the match. This was the most important match of my high school career and to come out on top…it feels so great.”

DiMarco lost a 7-5 decision in the consolation semifinals to Reid Foster of Bondurant-Farrar Friday, and then dropped a 7-5 decision to Dylan Munson of Cedar Rapids Prairie in the seventh place match Saturday.

He finished the season with a 31-8 record.

"It's just been an amazing week," finished DiMarco.