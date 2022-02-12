Schmitt overcomes 'brutal' weight cut to qualify for Class 2A state tournament

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – Tate Schmitt was at a crossroads in his wrestling career. He knew he had to cut to 170-pounds in order to make the Hampton-Dumont-CAL lineup, but it was not his first choice.

Once he lost a wrestle-off to teammate Braden Hansen for the 182 spot, Schmitt knew what he had to do.

"I'm honestly happy that Braden beat me in that wrestle-off because I think I needed that," Schmitt said.

The star wide receiver for the Bulldogs football program eventually made it down to 170. How was the weight cut?

"Brutal," Schmitt said. Then, he continued.

"But, worth it. It all paid off."

The rewards were seen on Saturday afternoon.

Schmitt recorded the match-sealing takedown in the third period of the 170 championship match against conference foe Evan Estlund of Webster City and rode out for 45-plus seconds to claim the title at the Class 2A District 7 tournament at Webster City High School.

"I came in kind of easy, didn't go right into throws right away," Schmitt said. "It did feel really good to know I was qualifying for state and finally, all this hard work was paying off."

It was one of three champions for HD-CAL and two second place finishers. The five state qualifiers for the most for its program in seven years. It also edged Webster City 92-90.5 for second place for team scores.

"Five guys that work hard, do everything right," Bulldogs head coach Patrick Hansen said. "Can't ask for more of them."

The second-ranked team in 2A Osage brought 10 to the district meet and will send seven through to Wells Fargo Arena next week as it claimed the team race with 135.5 points.

It had five champions, most in the field, and all won in a variety of ways. Perhaps none more impressive than Barrett Muller at 220.

Muller and Webster City's Jaxon Cherry met for the second time this week with the result, and even bits of the wrestling, was the same.

Cherry took Muller down first, expect on Saturday, he locked Muller up in a headlock and was very nearly on his way to a pin until Muller got out of it, reversed him then settled in for the fall in 1 minute, 37 seconds.

From on his back to on top, Muller couldn't believe how he got out of it. He won his semifinal by a 15-0 technical victory in four minutes.

"It was tight," the junior said. "Fought hard and came out on top. I just stayed calm. If I could hook the leg, I could roll him through."

Green Devils head coach Brent Jennings was far from concerned.

"You get in a roll-around match with Barrett, he's probably going to make you pay," he said. "He's very mat-savvy. He can scramble with well."

Max Gast has lost three times since moving down to 145, twice to guys ranked in the top-five. He has comfortably won every match since the Gary Christensen Invite in January.

That stretch continued into the postseason.

A sectional champion last week, Gast added to his collection by claiming the district title with a pin in 2:52 over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Cale Kirstein.

"I feel bigger than everyone, just way better spot for me than (1)52," Gast said. "I suck up single legs, get to their legs easier. I trust my hips, so I knew I wasn't getting put on my back."

There was a scramble in the first period and the Cowboys corner thought they had two points on a takedown. The referee awarded no points and Gast got to his offense with a pair of takedowns to lead 4-2 after the opening two minutes.

He then put Kirstein on his back in the second for the fall.

"He keeps his nose in their and he's steady, always pretty relaxed," Jennings said. "He's obviously a very good athlete, so it is just a matter of what we can do to try to maximize that.

Tucker Stangel (126), Anders Kittelson (132) and Nicholas Fox (160) all won via decision.

Kittelson controlled his match against Pocahontas Area's Tyce Ruffridge in a top-five showdown by a 7-3 triumph. The sophomore transfer from Crestwood has yet to be taken down this season.

"Pretty impressive in my book," Jennings said. "Did what he was supposed to do in that match."

Fox, who missed Tuesday's regional duals due to a flu bug, returned to the mat and edged HD-CAL's Carl Barkema 3-2. It was polar opposite of their meeting at sectionals, one that featured a lot of rolling around and it ended up with Barkema walking away with a victory.

This time, Fox did his research, something he admitted he didn't do prior to sectionals, and prepared a better game plan. The junior recorded the only takedown in the second period.

"I wanted to stay in control and not let him head hunt and put me in danger," Fox said. "Showed me what I needed to work on, I think it helped me."

Stangel put up a bunch of points and led 12-3 over Clear Lake's Max Currier after two periods on the strength of four takedowns, three back points and an escape.

That lead was nearly wiped away as Currier took Stangel to his back in the final 10 seconds to make the final score closer.

"Sometimes he puts himself in positions that he doesn't need to be in," Jennings said. "Every once in awhile, he'll get caught. Luckily, we had lots of points and had the match in hand."

Chase Thomas (152) and Cole Jeffries (195) finished second. Thomas fell to CGD's Garrett Seaba 3-1 in sudden victory and Jeffries was pinned in 5:20 versus Webster City's CJ Hisler.

Schmitt changed up his diet in order to better prepare himself for being at 170. He went from heavy eating after tournaments and duals to a light snack.

That adjustment, coupled with some confidence, allowed him to turn the page on his season. He defeated Estlund three times this season, including for the North Central Conference title.

"That was my first actual tournament since the very beginning of the season," Schmitt said. "That opened my eyes and made me feel it was worth it."

Hansen and Schmitt knew the shot the latter took in the second period was a bad one. That put Schmitt behind on the scoreboard, 4-1. Still, the composure never wavered.

Two escapes, the takedown and the ride out punctuated his day that ended by putting his finger to his mouth as he silenced the crowd.

"I tried to block out the crowd and the score," Schmitt said.

When Schmitt was a freshman, his record was 7-30. He now sits at 70-69 approaching the traditional state tournament next week.

"My freshman year, even my sophomore year, I was not a good wrestler," he said. "I felt like Patrick's believed in me. Nobody's really expecting me to do anything (at state)."

"He started to buy in and it really made a huge difference," Hansen added. "He deserves it, he's earned it. When he controls (the match), they have a helluva time trying to stay with him."

The Bulldogs had two additional champs in Jayson Stevens (106) and Braden Hansen (182). Stevens beat Algona's Isaac Wilson 1-0 while Braden edged Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area 10-6.

Stevens navigated a field with three top-10 wrestlers and came out on top of the podium. He beat Wilson for the second time in three meetings, none more closer than Saturday.

After a scoreless opening two minutes, Stevens rode out Wilson for the entire second period then registered a quick escape in the third and fended off a few shots late.

"It felt so long, it was definitely a fun ride," Stevens said. "I feel like top is a strong point for me. I knew it was going to hard, been looking forward to state for so long."

Braden Hansen converted a five-point move in the third to build the cushion over Williams. Jack Showalter (113) and Barkema won their wrestlebacks for the Bulldogs.

Forest City's Kellen Moore claimed the 138 bracket as he triumphed over Iowa Falls-Alden's Brody Hoversten 4-0 for the second straight week. Moore won the sectional title by a 3-2 verdict against Hoversten.

"It is more about getting those little things cleaned up," Moore said. "Weight's perfectly fine for me right now. He doesn't let things up, he's got good head-to-hands defense."

With two top-five wrestlers at 132, the decision to bump up to 138 was to get Moore to state. Now that the junior and three-time qualifier as done that, the target gets bigger.

"You got to believe high," he said. "I'm shooting for the ultimate goal is obviously a state championship. Go out and wrestle and have fun."

Currier didn't get a wrestleback at 126 and moved on to his second straight state tournament appearance. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Parker Mortiz placed fourth in his first career district tournament.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

