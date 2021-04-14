Riceville's Fox commits to NIACC wrestling

Riceville senior Drew Fox has decided to stay in North Iowa to wrestle.

The NIACC wrestling Twitter account announced Fox's commitment to wrestle for the Trojans last week. He will be joining Osage's Colin Muller and West Hancock's Cole Kelly as a third North Iowa commit in the 2021 recruiting class.

NIACC, led by head coach Steve Kelly, competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans currently hold a 3-3 dual record this season and will wrestle next at the NJCAA national championships.

Fox was always a solid member of the Wildcats wrestling team during his four years at Riceville. He qualified for the state meet during his sophomore year and posted another winning record this winter.

