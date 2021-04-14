 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riceville's Fox commits to NIACC wrestling
0 comments
alert

Riceville's Fox commits to NIACC wrestling

{{featured_button_text}}

Riceville senior Drew Fox has decided to stay in North Iowa to wrestle.

LM Sectional 4

Riceville's Drew Fox takes down Central Springs' Ben Navratil at the Lake Mills Sectional.

The NIACC wrestling Twitter account announced Fox's commitment to wrestle for the Trojans last week. He will be joining Osage's Colin Muller and West Hancock's Cole Kelly as a third North Iowa commit in the 2021 recruiting class.

NIACC, led by head coach Steve Kelly, competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans currently hold a 3-3 dual record this season and will wrestle next at the NJCAA national championships.

Fox was always a solid member of the Wildcats wrestling team during his four years at Riceville. He qualified for the state meet during his sophomore year and posted another winning record this winter.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News