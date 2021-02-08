Riceville wrestling trio ready to 'represent' at state qualifying meet

On any given Saturday during the winter, you can find Riceville wrestlers Lawson Losee, Drew Fox and Mitchel Marr pile driving their opponents into the mat at tournaments.
Then, you can find them Saturday nights out on the town grabbing a bite to eat.
The trio of wrestlers have been good friends since the days they went to the same wrestling clubs in elementary school. And, while the friendship is much more than the sport, wrestling has always been what’s held them together. Marr and Losee even sport similar mustaches they jokingly dyed jet-black for the sectional meet at Lake Mills on Saturday.
“I’ve had it and Lawson was like ‘you should dye your mustache.’ I kind of thought about it for a while, so I ended up doing it. I think it’s pretty cool,” Marr boasted.
Maybe the mustaches are good luck. All three wrestlers advanced to districts as Class 1A, Section 7 individual champions.
Losee, a 152-pound junior, scored an 11-5 victory to win his bracket. Fox, a 182-pound senior, earned a forfeit win in the championship match, while Marr, a 285-pound junior, pinned his opponent in the first round to earn the sectional title.
“That’s really cool to have three kids from a small town, small wrestling team,” Marr said. “Three of us going on is pretty cool. It’s real important to represent our school and our hometown.”
Riceville is one of the smallest schools in the smallest classes in the state of Iowa. But the Wildcats have always been able to have success in the postseason.
Losee, currently ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, was able to qualify for state in his freshman campaign. Last season, he took third place at the state tournament, but was the only wrestler to qualify for the matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Losee’s goal is to make it to the championship match this season. Fox and Marr’s goal? Make sure their teammate isn’t there alone.
“It’s kind of hard because he didn’t have anyone down there last year or the year before, so we’re just hoping to achieve our goals and keep it rolling,” Fox said. “Hopefully that happens, but we’ve got some work to do and there’s good opponents for all of us on the other side.”
Last year, Fox was able to make it to districts, but fell one match short of qualifying. For Marr, his goal this season was to advance past sectionals – something he just missed out on a season ago.
However, with a successful sectional meet over and done with, the goals have shifted for Marr. Now he hopes to advance to the state meet, alongside Losee and Fox. Losee is confident that his good friends will be able to get the job done come Saturday.
“We really have a good friendship there and it’s the best feeling to know I won’t be alone this year,” Losee said. “Last year I was alone, but this year it will be way better with the other guys.”
The trio of Riceville wrestlers will wrestle for a shot to qualify for the state tournament at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Denver.
“Season’s not over, we’ve got to keep rolling,” Losee said Saturday after winning sectionals.
