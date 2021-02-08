Riceville wrestling trio ready to 'represent' at state qualifying meet

Riceville is one of the smallest schools in the smallest classes in the state of Iowa. But the Wildcats have always been able to have success in the postseason.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Losee, currently ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, was able to qualify for state in his freshman campaign. Last season, he took third place at the state tournament, but was the only wrestler to qualify for the matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Losee’s goal is to make it to the championship match this season. Fox and Marr’s goal? Make sure their teammate isn’t there alone.

“It’s kind of hard because he didn’t have anyone down there last year or the year before, so we’re just hoping to achieve our goals and keep it rolling,” Fox said. “Hopefully that happens, but we’ve got some work to do and there’s good opponents for all of us on the other side.”

Last year, Fox was able to make it to districts, but fell one match short of qualifying. For Marr, his goal this season was to advance past sectionals – something he just missed out on a season ago.

However, with a successful sectional meet over and done with, the goals have shifted for Marr. Now he hopes to advance to the state meet, alongside Losee and Fox. Losee is confident that his good friends will be able to get the job done come Saturday.