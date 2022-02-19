Rhodes, Smith, Losee all falter in state championship bouts

DES MOINES – Mason City's Jace Rhodes and West Hancock's Kellen Smith wrestle in two different weight classes in two different classifications. Yet both had the same goal.

To win their first career state championship.

With the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena and the aura of Saturday night, Rhodes and Smith fell just a but short.

Rhodes fell to Dowling's Evan Frost for the third time this season in the Class 3A 132-pound finals by a 6-0 verdict. It marks the second time in Rhodes' career he has finished runner-up.

"I felt like I'm as good as him on my feet," Rhodes said. "If I would have gotten out (from bottom), the match would have been different."

Smith, wrestling in the 1A 138 final, rallied down 5-1 against Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht to force the match into sudden victory. Siebrecht, a state champ last year, secured the match-ending takedown on the edge to triumph 7-5.

"I want it as bad as anyone," Smith said.

It was the first time Smith was on that big of a stage. He finished sixth at 120 as a freshman, but had his sights on that state title from the moment the season started.

Which makes what happened Saturday sting extra more.

"I felt a little froze up, which probably makes sense, first time being in the finals," Smith said. "I needed to push the pace a little more, keep the tie closer. I was taking some bad shots."

West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger felt like Smith weathered the storm when Siebrecht went escape then shot in for two points to lead by four.

"He stayed on his offense," Sanger said. "Heartbreaking no matter how you spell it."

Smith responded with an escape then an immediate ankle pick to trail 5-4. He got out in the third to tie the match at five. And he held on for dear life in the final seconds of the third.

Siebrecht had a high single leg and was trying for the inside trip, but Smith's strength allowed him to stay upright.

"I got to fight in every position, do what I can," Smith said. "I'm out there trying to wrestle the match to my best ability."

After getting to this stage, Smith is hungry for more. He anticipates to bump up then go for another shot at Saturday night. He's tasted it once, but he wants the main meal.

"I know what it takes to get there, I know the dedication it took this season," Smith said. "If anything, I'll be more than ready."

Rhodes has the resume a lot of high school wrestlers only dream of. He's finished second, fifth, fifth and second in his four state appearances. The Iowa recruit became the third Mason City wrestler ever to be a four-time medalist

That company includes Cullan Schriever, his former teammate, and Tim Krieger.

"I'm proud of the way I've competed the last four years," Rhodes said. "It didn't end how I wanted, but I'm appreciative of all my coaches and teammates."

He just could never solve Evan Frost, a state champ in Louisiana that now has one in Iowa.

After a scoreless first period, Rhodes chose bottom to open the second. Frost rode him for the first 40-plus seconds then shortly after a reset, he was able to tilt Rhodes for three back points.

Frost got a takedown on the edge to put the match on ice.

"I knew he was good in all positions on top," Rhodes said. "I was aware of everything."

Rhodes now will head off to the University of Iowa, where he will join Schriever in the Hawkeyes wrestling room. Rhodes will also go work out with his club team and coach TJ Sebolt.

He wants to keep getting better.

"I think there's a lot more to do," Rhodes said.

Riceville's Lawson Losee dropped a 3-0 decision to Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna in the 1A 160 final. It was the fourth time this season, and third straight weekend, that Losee fell to Magayna.

"I gave it my all and I guess he beat my best," Losee said. "I'm pretty proud of second. I worked my butt off for it."

This was the closest margin in any of the meetings.

The only takedown was in the second period that Magayna connected on with 24 seconds to go. Over the final 2:24, Losee couldn't get out from bottom.

"I just tried to wrestle my match and he beat my match," Losee said. "Life moves on."

The Wildcats senior leaves the program as the only four-time state medalist in school history. He and heavyweight Mitchel Marr have been staples of the program for the last four years.

Losee, an Upper Iowa recruit, believes the program is in good hands moving forward.

"I hope the little kids look up to us," he said. "We have a good group of other kids coming up."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.