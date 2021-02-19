Power trio: Three Osage wrestlers punch ticket to Class 2A state finals

Mooberry lost the state championship last year at 170 pounds, and comes into the final match of his high school career eager to finally get his first state title.

“I’m pretty fired up,” Mooberry said. “It’s another opportunity, and last year burned pretty deep. It’s another opportunity to go out on top.”

With three wrestlers, including two seniors, competing in the state finals, Osage head coach Brent Jennings knows that Saturday is a tremendously important day for his program.

“It means a lot,” Jennings said. “In Spencer’s case, he was in the final last year and took a heartbreaking loss. He’s worked really hard over the past year to get in this position again, and have a chance to win a title as a senior going out.”

Abben’s state title match appearance is the first of his career. He finished fifth a season ago at 132, and placed eighth as a sophomore at 126 pounds.

Abben beat O’Brien once already this week, back on Wednesday during the state duals tournament.