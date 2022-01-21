Phillips, Munson become first Mason City girls to win a state tournament match

CORALVILLE – Layla Phillips didn't have the confidence to wrestle as a freshman for Mason City.

Wrestling was something Phillips had done before. She didn't want to be the lone girl in the Mason City room.

"I've always been really interested in the sport," Phillips said.

She wasn't alone at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls State Wrestling Tournament and she wasn't alone in getting a victory.

Phillips won her first ever match inside the Xtream Arena as she pinned Davenport Central's Courben Session in 3 minutes, 48 seconds at 110-pounds.

"I'm really excited," Phillips said. "Even though I lost, I still think I worked hard to be here."

About three hours later, her teammate Kamina Munson won her first wrestleback match at 115 as she recorded a 41-second fall over Olivia Primrose of Vinton-Shellsburg.

Mason City sent three girls to the Coralville this weekend. It hadn't sent any girls to the first three years of the state tournament.

That is growth.

"It has been fun," Mason City coach Jake Phillips said. "They love to compete, they're interested in getting better everyday. They bring a great attitude and work ethic with them."

Layla, Jake's daughter, lost her next two matches by pin and was eliminated from the tournament.

Layla, Munson and the third member Kyleigh James (155) all are underclassmen. They have been friends for a while and they all decided to wrestle together. That trio are the only girls in the Mason City program.

It might not be that small in the foreseeable future.

Layla stated that some other girls in the school have had a higher interest in wrestling as the winter months dragged along. She anticipates a few more wrestlers next season.

And winning a couple matches at the state tournament might help.

"I really hope we can convince them to join next year," Layla said. "They really got excited in the middle of the year. They've seen us go far."

"Honestly, I didn't try to talk any of them into it," Jake added. "In the middle school program, there was a girl that was out and plans to continue. There are some girls in the high school that are interested."

Several area wrestlers are still alive on the back side of the tournament.

St. Ansgar's Emma Hall rebounded from her third round loss to pin her consolation fourth round opponent at 110 to keep her medal hopes alive. She is one of two Saints wrestlers that was not eliminated.

Osage has one left on the backside. At 115, Madison Swenson will extend her tournament into the consolation quarterfinals.

West Fork's Autumn Stonecypher (125) and Clear Lake's Olivia Fausnaugh (145) have each won multiple matches to stay alive. Both lost in the first two rounds, but have come back on the consolation side to keep wrestling on Saturday.

Charles City has three left in the wrestlebacks. Elizabeth Oleson (125), Kylie Blunt (135) Morgan Maloy (145) avenged their third round setbacks to win in the consolation fourth round.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.