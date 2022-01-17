Osage's new lineup loses just once over course of full week

There have been some switches in Osage's lineup since it narrowly beat Nashua-Plainfield a couple of weeks ago. Four different wrestlers have either moved up or moved down.

The early results aren't too shabby.

The Class 2A No. 3 Green Devils went 7-1 over the middle week in January with wins over three Top of Iowa Conference foes to lock up a dual title and then went 4-1 in their own dual tournament that featured five of the seven teams with winning records.

Three of them were ranked in Iowa and one is the second best team in Minnesota's Class AA.

"We're pretty close, I don't think we'll change a whole lot," Osage head coach Brent Jennings said.

The decisions to move Max Gast, Chase Thomas, Jake Clark and Nicholas Fox were all based on weight preferences.

Fox, a returning two-time state finalist, didn't want to keep cutting weight so he has decided for the time being to bump up to 170-pounds and see if it fits him.

He stated after Saturday he'll wrestle the TIC traditional tournament at 170 then whatever weight he'll be at for sectionals will be his final weight. Clark has, by proxy, cut to 160.

"It is (fun) to go into the room, not worry so much about making weight. It is a bit of a challenge," Fox said. "It will be a last minute decision. It is still a thought in my mind to go back down."

The junior won four of his five matches. His lone loss was to Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier, a third place finisher at the state meet in Minnesota last winter.

Fox couldn't get to his offense and lost via a 5-2 verdict.

"He'll be the biggest guy I wrestle at 170," Fox said. "I think it'll help out."

Thomas is now at 152 and Gast has dropped to 145, a flip-flop from the first half of the season. Both guys lost just once on the day and in Thomas' case, he fell to a four-time state medalist in Logan Vaughan of the Komets.

Vaughan shut down any openings and won by an 8-0 major decision.

"He was bigger than everyone else I've wrestled," Thomas said. "When he got to a 2-on-1, passed it off into a double, that's when it really hit me. He was good, man."

Still, the Crestwood transfer, who is coming off a third-place finish last winter, is taking positives from just his second loss since being at 152.

"It helps get my nerves out and helps build my confidence," he said. "I can work on things. Losing is sometimes better than winning."

Jennings felt like the Kasson-Mantorville wrestlers closed better and that was a big reason why he felt Osage dropped it's dual to the Komets by 32 points.

For a team that is full of juniors, sophomores and a couple of freshmen in the lineup, the Green Devils youth showed at times.

"In some of those matches, we had a few letdowns," Jennings said. "We'll learn from our matches, move on and try to make it better tomorrow. Nice thing about wrestling really good competition is that you find your weaknesses really quick. Gives you things to work on and things to address."

Only a couple questions remain on what the potential lineup will look like for regional duals.

What will 138 look like between Nolan Heard and Spencer Adams? Heard won a wrestle-off when the holiday break was over, but Adams wrestled three matches on Saturday.

Jennings said the training partners will have another wrestle-off this week to determine who is going to be in that spot potentially for the remainder of the season.

"We'll need to be ready," Jennings said.

Whatever weight Fox decides to be at, him and Clark could switch again. Osage struggled in the lightest three weights on Saturday as Garrett Tusler (106), Preston Beyer (113) and Darren Adams (120) won a combined six matches.

Darren Adams had four wins, the biggest against Ankeny Centennial's Payton Bright, a returning state qualifier.

"We'll continue to build," Osage starter at 132 Anders Kittelson said. "It is pretty strong. We have some holes here and there, but the thing I like about them is they're tough, they're scrappy, they don't give up."

Was the lineup shuffling trying to find the best path towards beating top-ranked West Delaware in a month? Will it work?

Time will tell.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.