Osage's Muller wins state title in memory of late cousin, coaching staff

DES MOINES – Brent Jennings jumped up and down. Barrett Muller was in disbelief.

In the span of 10 seconds, Osage's 220-pounder went from on his stomach on bottom to on top of South Tama's Gavin Bridgewater on Saturday night.

Muller got Bridgewater's arm out, reversed him and then settled in for the 3 minute, 9 second pin to win his first career state championship and experience a celebration unlike any other at Wells Fargo Arena.

As he walked off the mat, the Osage section of fans unleashed a chant of repeatedly saying "Barrett."

From third place at districts the last two years to state champion.

"It is honestly surreal," Muller said. "I felt him get up high on my hips. I just grabbed him, pulled him over and flattened him out. It is pure excitement. Let it fly."

There was more emotions for Muller than just the euphoria of a state championship. He wrestled all season for his cousin who died last year.

Muller's cousin was a wrestler himself and pushed Muller to be the person he is today. Muller thought about him the entire way until the final buzzer sounded.

"He was one of the most successful wrestlers in my family," he said. "It just means a lot to do this for him."

Jennings, Osage's head coach, was in Muller's ear since he walked into the Green Devils room. Now that the state championship has been fulfilled, Jennings could only smile.

He was choked up when talking about Muller's growth after the semifinal win over Webster City's Jaxon Cherry. He let out all the feelings in the corner.

"I knew he was capable, he's a freaking helluva wrestler," Jennings said. "He takes advantage of the opportunities that are there. Guy goes to his back, he's probably not getting off."

Osage ended the night with two state champions.

After back-to-back trips to Saturday night, Nicholas Fox finally ended up on top of the podium.

He used three takedowns, including a mean pick up of Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema in the first period, to triumph 7-2 in the 2A 160-pound final.

For the first time ever, Fox showed a bit of emotion. He flexed and was cracking a smile afterwards.

"I never celebrate because I'm not a state champ yet. Now I am a state champ," Fox said. "I just knew that all the hard work I did over the summer, I just knew that I was better wrestler."

It was the third meeting between Fox and Barkema. It was third period pin that pushed Barkema to a sectional title, then Fox returned the favor at districts.

This one was for all the marbles. And Fox wasn't about to be denied the first place pedestal again.

"I figured I needed to stay in better positions, not get so sloppy," he said. "Just wrestle smart."

Barkema tried to turn Fox in the second period, but the wrist slipped and Fox got out. In the third, there was a scramble on the edge and Barkema had his hand hooked around Fox's ankles.

Fox got the ankle out and the takedown to ice it.

"I wrestled a good match, he wrestled a better match," Barkema said.

Jennings called it a "big relief" that Fox avoided three runner-up finishes.

"Barkema's tough, he's hard to wrestle," Jennings said. "We knew we had to score on our feet. It was a helluva match."

Barkema ends his career as a three-time state medalist. He went from not making even a semifinal match to a runner-up finish in his final time in an HD-CAL singlet.

And he leaves the program with some records.

"I was trying to break them because I wanted to be just like those people who held them," Barkema said. "Now, I'm somebody else's inspiration."

Bulldogs head coach Patrick Hansen can't wait to see what his star wrestler will do if Barkema gets the chance to compete at the next level or in life in general.

"After all the dust settles, he's going to be such a great individual when he leaves and does whatever," Hansen said. "I bet he ends up being a millionaire. He's a nice kid. If he was my son, I'd be so proud of him."

Muller will likely stay at 220 next year, but Fox is moving up. The question is will Fox bump up to 170, a weight he wrestled a good portion of the second half of the season at, or make the move to 182.

"We'll see where (Fox) goes. That will be up to him," Jennings said. "(Barrett) is pretty young for his grade. We're hoping he fills out, keeps getting stronger."

One-half of a point. That was the difference between Osage and Burlington Notre Dame in the 2A team race. The Nikes finished with 109 and the Green Devils recorded 108.5

Notre Dame clinched the team title with a major decision win by CJ Walrath in the finals at 182.

"It sucks a lot," Osage 152-pounder Chase Thomas said. "Things happen for a reason."

Yet there was no super sad emptions from anyone on the Green Devils during the trophy presentation. Why?

Because all 108.5 points are back next season.

"Next year, we're going to be pretty tough man," Thomas said. "We're going to be crazy good. We're going to use it as motivation."

"We're going to get better," Jennings added. "The cupboard is full."

To go along with district qualifiers Garrett Tusler (106), Darren Adams (120) and Mac Muller (285), Osage gets Nicholas' younger brother, Blake Fox.

Jennings said he'll either start at 120 or 126 as a freshmen. He and Thomas believe there is something special with Blake.

"I can see him being a four-timer," Thomas said. "He's top notch."

"I don't want to put that on his shoulders," Jennings added. "The potential is there. He's tough enough."

So Osage isn't going anyway anytime soon. Not with that it has returning and the community support that showed up to Des Moines. The 2021-22 version of the Green Devils added another runner-up trophy to the trophy case.

The 2022-23 version? Thomas claimed already it is title or bust.

"This summer, we're going to bust our butts," he said. "That will put into play next season."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

