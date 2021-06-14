Osage's Fox scores 'exciting' weekend before Fargo next month

Nick Fox was far from 100 percent over the weekend. He battled a sore throat with a cough and didn't feel like he wrestled his best.
That's scary considering the show he put on in Indiana.
As one of the members of Team Iowa at the 16-under duals, the Osage junior-to-be compiled a 15-1 record Saturday and Sunday in both Greco-Roman and freestyle at 152 pounds. In the latter style, he outscored his opponents, 72-16.
Fox finished his weekend with three pins and six technical falls.
"It kind of held me back in some matches, it kind of affected my shape towards the end of matches," Fox said. "It shows the hard work I'm putting in the summer is paying off. It is great to see that I can compete against the best guys even though I was sick."
Team Iowa placed 13th in freestyle and 12th in Greco. Fox was the lone wrestler in the lineup to finish with a perfect record in freestyle.
In a dual against Team California on Saturday, Fox was down 5-2 in the final 20 seconds and used a big four-point move to defeat Arvin Khosray, a guy who was unblemished during Greco.
Fox finished his day with a 31-second tech fall in Iowa's last dual of the weekend against Team Idaho.
"I guess it worked out perfectly," Fox said. "You get to go wrestle all these guys from all over the country, it is kind of crazy you're in one big building. It's a big, exciting event."
Over the summer, he has developed an equal love to both styles of wrestling. Folk style is what high school and college wrestlers do in season, with freestyle and Greco recognized as the international styles.
"It depends on the day," Fox said. "They're both really fun."
This was the second weekend of Fox's spring and summer filled with wrestling. He was the Greco and freestyle 16U state champion in May. He'll have one more big weekend next month in Fargo for the Junior and 16U nationals.
Fox will likely be in both Greco and freestyle. The tournament kicks off July 16 and runs for a full week until July 23 held at the FargoDome on the campus of North Dakota State University.
Fox saw two things that caughthis attention after watching film and reminiscing about the duals that he'll address before Fargo.
"My mat awareness needs to be worked on. I gave up easy push outs and I also think I need to work on my shape," Fox said. "Just kind of keep getting tougher and stronger."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.