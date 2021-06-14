Osage's Fox scores 'exciting' weekend before Fargo next month

Nick Fox was far from 100 percent over the weekend. He battled a sore throat with a cough and didn't feel like he wrestled his best.

That's scary considering the show he put on in Indiana.

As one of the members of Team Iowa at the 16-under duals, the Osage junior-to-be compiled a 15-1 record Saturday and Sunday in both Greco-Roman and freestyle at 152 pounds. In the latter style, he outscored his opponents, 72-16.

Fox finished his weekend with three pins and six technical falls.

"It kind of held me back in some matches, it kind of affected my shape towards the end of matches," Fox said. "It shows the hard work I'm putting in the summer is paying off. It is great to see that I can compete against the best guys even though I was sick."

Team Iowa placed 13th in freestyle and 12th in Greco. Fox was the lone wrestler in the lineup to finish with a perfect record in freestyle.

In a dual against Team California on Saturday, Fox was down 5-2 in the final 20 seconds and used a big four-point move to defeat Arvin Khosray, a guy who was unblemished during Greco.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fox finished his day with a 31-second tech fall in Iowa's last dual of the weekend against Team Idaho.