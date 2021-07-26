Osage's Fox reaches goal as double All-American

Wrestling at 152-pounds in both styles, there could've come a time where Fox's legs got too heavy and all of the months of training, constant wrestling between two styles were too much for him.

Case in point, the title match for Greco-Roman. He was trailing California's Arvin Khosravy 7-0 in the first period.

"He was really stingy, I couldn't get anything," Fox said.

Rather than lay an egg and potentially get tech-falled, Fox roared back with a four-point takedown to make it a 7-6 match. It wasn't enough.

He was the first national finalist from Osage since Mark Schwab in 1985.

"It stings a little but that I did that close, "Fox said, "but it is always tough being that down right off the bat."

Fox has the Super 32 tournament, held Oct. 23-24 in the Greensboro Coliseum. It will be the final tournament before the folkstyle season starts in November.

It sets the stage for his junior season in which he will be one of the favorites to win a state title in Class 2A. He has been runner-up his first two seasons, but after this summer, he's anticipating a big winter.

"Just make sure I train as hard as I can," Fox said.