Osage's Fox reaches goal as double All-American

There was very rarely a time when Nick Fox's name wasn't brought up during the spring months and even more rare during the summer.
Before everyone's eyes, he blossomed from a prospect to a blue chip recruit.
The Osage junior-to-be capped a memorable freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling campaign as a Cadet All-American in both styles, placing third in freestyle and second in Greco at the FargoDome over the last week.
It is the first time in Fox's career that he finished with AA status at the 16U National Championships, a goal that was put in place when the folkstyle season was over.
He's also the third wrestler from the state to AA in both.
"It is pretty cool," Fox said.
The numbers are staggering.
From state freestyle and Greco-Roman, through 16U national duals and culminating with Fargo, Fox went on a winning rampage.
He lost just three times between May and July. Of his 34 wins, 23 were by bonus points. He outscored his opponents 311-79. His lone two losses at Fargo were by the people that ended up winning national titles.
"I think, for duals and for Fargo, that was my goal to show people I'm here to win and be the best in the country," Fox said. "I think I did a pretty good job of that."
Wrestling at 152-pounds in both styles, there could've come a time where Fox's legs got too heavy and all of the months of training, constant wrestling between two styles were too much for him.
Case in point, the title match for Greco-Roman. He was trailing California's Arvin Khosravy 7-0 in the first period.
"He was really stingy, I couldn't get anything," Fox said.
Rather than lay an egg and potentially get tech-falled, Fox roared back with a four-point takedown to make it a 7-6 match. It wasn't enough.
He was the first national finalist from Osage since Mark Schwab in 1985.
"It stings a little but that I did that close, "Fox said, "but it is always tough being that down right off the bat."
Fox has the Super 32 tournament, held Oct. 23-24 in the Greensboro Coliseum. It will be the final tournament before the folkstyle season starts in November.
It sets the stage for his junior season in which he will be one of the favorites to win a state title in Class 2A. He has been runner-up his first two seasons, but after this summer, he's anticipating a big winter.
"Just make sure I train as hard as I can," Fox said.
Same can be said for Osage.
The Green Devils return a hefty number from its 2021 lineup and add a firecracker in Anders Kittelson, a transfer from Crestwood that finished runner-up at 113 pounds.
There are expectations that this season will be the year that perennial power West Delaware can be defeated, potentially by Osage.
"This summer, we've done a pretty good job as a whole team practicing together," Fox said. "We've definitely improved and we should be looking pretty good heading into next season."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.
