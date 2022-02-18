Osage's Fox, HD-CAL's Barkema meet for third straight weekend to determine king of 160

DES MOINES – It was a running joke at the Class 2A sectional tournament.

When Osage's Nicholas Fox and Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema met two weekends ago at Osage High School, there were conversations that they would meet for the state title at 160-pounds.

"I kind of brushed it off," Barkema said.

Guess that joke turned out to be dead serious.

For the third straight weekend, Barkema and Fox will tangle on the wrestling mat, but this one is for all the marbles. It is the lone all-area state championship match in any classification that will take place on Saturday night inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"I figured I'd have him in the finals," Fox said. "He's a tough guy and got to be ready to go."

Both reached this point in very different ways.

Fox, a junior and a now a three-time state finalist, has spent less than 10 minutes on the mat. His quarterfinal and semifinal wins on Friday were by first period pin.

He cradled Davenport Assumption's Allen Catour in the semis for the fall in 1 minute, 40 seconds. It marks Fox's 100th career pin.

"I like to go out there and score bonus points for my team," Fox said. "I've always been a pinner."

Osage head coach Brent Jennings was pretty blunt in saying what Fox's attitude is approaching another state final.

Barkema got revenge on West Delaware's Jadyn Peyton in the quarters. Last year on the back side, Peyton worked a 10-2 major decision win that sent Barkema to the seventh place match.

After not winning a quarterfinal match in any trips to the state tourney, Barkema broke through with a dominating 8-2 win.

"I was ready to go," Barkema said. "Last year, I was so in my head about everything. All of these matches have been let's go for it, who cares what happens."

He then recorded the lone takedown of his semi against Red Oak's Dawson Bond in the third period then rode him out for the triumph. He let out a swinging fist pump and a scream.

He now gets his chance for a first career state championship.

"Last year, I was so in my head about everything," Barkema said. "This year, my mentality has been screw it, let's just go for it."

The first meeting between the two was a offensive fest that featured Barkema getting Fox onto his back for a third period fall. Fox returned the favor at the district meet, winning by a stingy 3-2 verdict.

How will the third meeting go?

"He's been punishing people," HD-CAL head coach Patrick Hansen said. "We've thought about it, a lot of people have been talking about. Now, it is time to go take care of business."

"Barkema deserves where he's at," Jennings added. "We're going to have to show up tomorrow and be ready to go. He's all business at this point. We're here to win."

Fox has been on the wrong end of two straight matches on Saturday night. He has no intention of being denied again.

"I'm more confident," he said. "I know I'm the best guy in the bracket. I'm just going to prove it tomorrow."

Barkema doesn't plan on just handing over a state title to his fiercest late-season rival. He has shown the abilities to beat Fox once, and he and his coaches believe it can happen again.

"My money's on Carl," Hansen said. "I'll take him everyday."

Osage followed up a 4-2 quarterfinal round with going 2-2 in the semis. It sits in second place in the team race with 78.5 points, 11.5 behind the 90 by Burlington Notre Dame with three more rounds of wrestling to go.

Four of the five wrestlers for the Green Devils still going on the back side can get as high as third. The Nikes have three finalists, but just one of their four on the back side is still alive for third.

No one is crowning a team champion yet.

"We need some things to roll our way tomorrow, but that is definitely doable," Jennings said. "We got a lot of guys back there that can score a lot of points."

The Green Devils other finalist is Barrett Muller, who is in his first career state final in his first career state appearance after he defeated Webster City's Jaxon Cherry 5-3 in sudden victory.

Beginners luck?

Nah.

"I told myself I'm not going to let what happened last year happen again," Muller said. "I've been mentally preparing myself."

Jennings was pretty choked up afterwards talking about Muller's development. Both of them were jumping for joy and pointing at both sections filled with Osage fans.

"He's just a kid that's really worked hard and probably didn't see himself in that situation or this position coming into this year," Jennings said. "I've been in his ear for quite awhile, telling him that it is possible."

Cherry and Muller wrestled at regional duals and districts where Cherry went for a scrambles and pins and Muller responded both times by recording the fall.

The state semi match went very different. Each of them had a takedown and an escape then Muller hit a go-behind for the match-ending takedown in SV-1.

"He decided to wrestle me smarter," Muller said. "I stuck with myself, had faith in myself. It just feels good to make (my family) proud. Feels good when they're here to support me."

Muller will face South Tama's Gavin Bridgewater in the finals. The 220 bracket got all twisted with three of the top-four seeds all losing before the semis.

Now, Muller will try to punctuate a state tournament debut to remember.

"(Bridgewater has) obviously gotten quite a bit better," Muller said. "I just got to stay mentally strong."

Osage's Tucker Stangel (126) and Chase Thomas (152) lost their semifinal matches by narrow margins. Stangel fell to Glenwood's Matthew Beem in ultimate tiebreaker, 7-5

Stangel was holding onto Beem's leg for dear life, but he got out and then ended up on top of Stangel for the win.

"We were too low on the foot, should have been higher on the leg," Jennings said.

Thomas reversed Vinton-Shellsburg's Gabe Sanders in the second period then over 20 seconds later, Sanders returned the favor. In the third, Thomas was in on a shot on the edge, but couldn't keep the feet in.

Still, Jennings did not fault what the Crestwood transfer accomplished.

"He's had a really good tournament," he said. "We were in that match, we had opportunities. He's got nothing to hang is hat about."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Jack Showalter (113), Clear Lake's Max Currier (126) and Forest City's Kellen Moore (138) all won in the bloodround to get on the podium.

That trifecta will wrestle for seventh on Saturday morning.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

