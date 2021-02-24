Osage's Emma Grimm commits to North Central College

Emma Grimm is not done yet.
On Wednesday, the Osage senior wrestler announced that her career on the mat will continue at the next level, with a commitment to North Central College.
Grimm announced her decision in a Twitter post, saying "Three wrestling seasons just didn't quite feel like enough. Here's to four more years of doing what I love most at North Central College! Thank you everyone!"
Over the past three years, Grimm emerged as one of the state's top female wrestlers, with three top-six finishes at the state tournament, and two state medals.
Her junior year, Grimm finished second overall at state at 126 pounds, and finished third this past season after losing to Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock in the state semifinals.
North Central College is an NCAA Division III school located in Naperville, Illinois. The Cardinals finished sixth at the 2020 National Championships, and had five All-Americans. They are led by coaches Joe Norton and Zach Cook.
Norton is the former head wrestling coach at Knox College (Galesburg, Illinois), while Cook was previously an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Grimm made a visit to the school earlier this year, and connected with "intensity" that she saw in the coaches and other wrestlers.
"Watching them practice, you could just tell that they want to be there to get better," Grimm said. "They're ranked fifth in the country, just got first at regionals, and you can just tell that they work really hard and are dedicated to the sport."
The program is still relatively new, as the Cardinal women first took to the mat in 2019-2020, and Grimm will be the program's first female wrestler from the state of Iowa.
"It's pretty exciting," Grimm said. "I'm pretty proud to say that I'll be the first Iowa girl that they have there. Hopefully, it will make more follow, and bring more awareness of how many schools have women's wrestling, and get some more to add it even."
As a team leader and one of the Green Devils' hardest workers, Osage coach Ryan Fank has no doubt that Grimm will succeed at the college level. The style of wrestling will change in the transition from the high school to the college level, but Grimm has been putting in the work since the state tournament ended in late January.
"For the past three years, Emma Grimm has lived in that weight room," Fank said. "Strength-wise, I think she'll be better than ever when she's up there. Wrestling-style wise, it will be a little different style, but she is transitioning well into the freestyle."
The North Central women's team is currently 2-2 on the season. They will compete on March 6 at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships on March 6 in Tiffin, Ohio.
