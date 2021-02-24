Osage's Emma Grimm commits to North Central College

Grimm made a visit to the school earlier this year, and connected with "intensity" that she saw in the coaches and other wrestlers.

"Watching them practice, you could just tell that they want to be there to get better," Grimm said. "They're ranked fifth in the country, just got first at regionals, and you can just tell that they work really hard and are dedicated to the sport."

The program is still relatively new, as the Cardinal women first took to the mat in 2019-2020, and Grimm will be the program's first female wrestler from the state of Iowa.

"It's pretty exciting," Grimm said. "I'm pretty proud to say that I'll be the first Iowa girl that they have there. Hopefully, it will make more follow, and bring more awareness of how many schools have women's wrestling, and get some more to add it even."

As a team leader and one of the Green Devils' hardest workers, Osage coach Ryan Fank has no doubt that Grimm will succeed at the college level. The style of wrestling will change in the transition from the high school to the college level, but Grimm has been putting in the work since the state tournament ended in late January.