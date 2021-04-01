 Skip to main content
Osage's Colin Muller commits to NIACC to wrestle
Osage senior Colin Muller is staying in North Iowa to continue his wrestling journey.

Top of Iowa - Osage boys wrestling - Muller

Osage's Colin Muller (right) and Northwood Kensett's Josiah Kliment compete for the 170 lb championship spot at the Top of Iowa wrestling conference in Osage on Jan. 23. Muller is headed to NIACC to wrestle.

The 170 pound wrestler announced his commitment to the North Iowa Area Community College wrestling program on Twitter on Wednesday.

NIACC, led by head coach Steve Kelly, competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans currently hold a 3-3 dual record this season and will wrestle next at the NJCAA national championships.

During this winter, Muller recorded another successful season and capped it off with a seventh place finish at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. He will look to continue his senior season success for two seasons at NIACC.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

