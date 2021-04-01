Osage's Colin Muller commits to NIACC to wrestle

Osage senior Colin Muller is staying in North Iowa to continue his wrestling journey.

The 170 pound wrestler announced his commitment to the North Iowa Area Community College wrestling program on Twitter on Wednesday.

NIACC, led by head coach Steve Kelly, competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans currently hold a 3-3 dual record this season and will wrestle next at the NJCAA national championships.

During this winter, Muller recorded another successful season and capped it off with a seventh place finish at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. He will look to continue his senior season success for two seasons at NIACC.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

