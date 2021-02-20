Osage senior Spencer Mooberry wins long-awaited state wrestling title

In the first Osage match of the evening, Green Devils’ senior Averee Abben lost to Independence senior Brandon O’Brien in a rowdy and hotly contested 4-3 tiebreaker in the 132-pound finals. The Green Devils crowd roared with disapproval at several points as O’Brien sat on the mat and paused the action with a few injury timeouts.

At the end of the second period, the score was still 0-0, but Abben went up 1-0 when O’Brien was called for stalling in the third. After an escape, Abben went up 2-0, but O’Brien sent the match to overtime with a takedown at the two-second mark. In the third overtime, O’Brien was called for stalling again to give Abben a one-point lead.

But O’Brien clinched the title with a reversal, and waved his arms to the crowd as he retreated to the locker room. After the match, Jennings made it clear that he was unhappy with the performance of the referees, who earned the ire of the Green Devils’ crowd several times.

“I felt that the referee did not do a good job controlling that match, and making the calls necessary to make it a true, even match,” Jennings said. “It just wasn’t officiated well. Averee had the opportunity to win it and let it slip between his fingers, the end. But prior to that, it should’ve never gotten to that point, in my opinion.”