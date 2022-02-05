Osage sends 10 to district tournament; Barkema upends Fox to claim 160-pounds

Saturday saw the Osage Green Devils win the Class 2A Sectional 14 on their home mat. They had seven first place finishers, three second place finishers and automatically qualified for the regional duals next week.

The fact that they seemed almost disappointed with their performance should tell you just how excellent the Green Devil program is used to being.

Osage has plenty to be proud of. The list of accomplishments they pulled off Saturday speaks for itself. Still, head coach Brent Jennings couldn't help but feel his team missed some opportunities on their home mat.

Don't worry, though. He wasn't about to say he wasn't happy with the team's result.

"We had a good day overall," said Jennings. "We had some hiccups along the way, but that's the postseason. Not everything's going to go exactly the way you plan it. It was a good day overall, we came away with a title and we're the champs. We've got a lot of guys moving on to next week."

Osage had wrestlers place first in the 120 (Darren Adams), 126 (Tucker Stangel), 132 (Anders Kittelson), 145 (Max Gast), 152 (Chase Thomas), 195 (Cole Jefferies) and 220 (Barret Muller). The Green Devils had four more wrestlers reach the first place match before getting sent to wrestlebacks.

While Osage was going over what could've gone better, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs were absolutely ecstatic over how their Saturday went. HDC finished the day in second place with 241 points to Osage's 265. Considering the next closest team finished with 140 (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), that's pretty darn impressive.

Oh, and the Bulldogs finished with six first place champs of their own.

"This has been better than expected," said head coach Patrick Hansen. "I thought we'd get nine to districts and that's what we did...I'm ecstatic for our kids."

Hansen would probably never say he was more proud of one wrestler over another, but you'd have to imagine the champion he was most proud of was Carl Barkema at the 160. Barkema has been a team leader all year and earned his 100th career pin on Saturday.

Barkema beat Osage's Nicholas Fox, the returning 2A state finalist, in the title match.

"All week we've been telling him 'you're going to do it' and he believed in himself to get it done," Hansen said. "He's been our leader. He's been out in front of everybody. For him to get his 100th pin today...was huge."

Joining Barkema in first on the podium were his teammates Jayson Stevens (106), Jack Showalter (113), Tate Schmitt (170), Braden Hansen (182) and Carter Heilskov (285).

Coming in third was GHV. They didn't finish with any champions, but they did have two wrestlers win their second place matches in Jacob Hasler (170) and Parker Moritz (152).

"We let a couple of matches slip by us," said head coach Cory Jenniges. "We came back strong for thirds, but we don't like to rely on people to get us to the next level."

Forest City finished the sectional in fourth place as a team with 130 points. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Kellen Moore took home the first place championship at 138. What may come as a bit of a surprise, however, is that he was the only Forest City wrestler to take home a championship.

"We lost some matches I think on paper we should've won and were planning to win," said head coach Steve Stoudt. "We had a couple of kids who battled back and place higher than they were seeded so that's what we're talking to the kids about. If you place higher than your seed, good things will happen. Overall I'm disappointed, but happy for the kids that are moving on."

Stoudt was particularly proud of 145 pounder Hayden Hoffmeyer, who took home his 100th career win. Hoffmeyer lost in the semifinals, won his third place match and was defeated in the second place wrestleback by Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"He's a four year starter for us," said Stoudt. "He struggled a little bit his freshman year and really turned it on his senior year...He's been a staple of Forest City wrestling for four years."

Clear Lake finished in fifth place on the day with 122.5 points. They didn't have any first place champions, but Max Currier (126), Tyler LeFevre (132) and Kaleb Hambly (182) took their second place matches. Head coach Evan Johnson was very pleased with how the Lions performed on the day.

"I think we did pretty well," he said. "We came in hoping everyone would wrestle at their seed or above and I think we've done that. We wrestled very well. We're starting to see some of our kids put a season together."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0