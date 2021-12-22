Osage puts themselves in prime position after win against Central Springs

The Osage Green Devils could've made excuses. They could've entered Tuesday night's quadrangular at West Fork and given a half-hearted effort, knowing that they were shorthanded.

If you know anything about the Osage wrestling community, however, you know that was never going to happen.

Osage was down several contributors due to injury and illness on Tuesday, forcing them to insert several younger and less seasoned wrestlers into the lineup. They were also coming off of a disappointing weekend at the Battle of Waterloo in which they lost all three of their Pool competitions. The Green Devils bounced back nicely, however, going 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

"I think there were a lot of things that we didn't do very well this weekend that we worked on and did much better at tonight," said head coach Brent Jennings. "I wouldn't say (the way Saturday went) was extra motivation or anything, but I was very pleased with how we bounced back."

After taking down Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 60-17, the Green Devils were set to go up against Central Springs. The two teams entered Tuesday evening as the strongest in the Top of Iowa East. The winner of their battle would put themselves atop the division and position themselves to win the East by the end of the year. That team ended up being the Green Devils as they triumphed over the Panthers 54-30.

Central Springs, it should be noted, has also been dealing with injuries and illness. After winning the first three matches against Osage the Panthers dropped their remaining contests against Osage. Calyton (138) and Bryce McDonough (145) joined Preston Prazak (152) as the only Panthers to win.

"We knew being shorthanded it was going to be tough," said head coach Jay McDonough. "We're just trying to get back to full strength again. Brock Mathers will be back after Christmas break...I think we'll be just fine once we get back to full strength."

