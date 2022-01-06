Osage gains inside traction on conference dual title with triumph over Huskies

It was loud inside Belmond-Klemme High School on Thursday night. Each match that Osage and Nashua-Plainfield wrestled, the decimal level rose a little bit.

It reached a crescendo when the Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils punctuated their mark on the Top of Iowa Conference with a signature dual win over another unbeaten.

Nolan Heard's 18-6 major decision victory at 145-pounds capped a thrilling dual that Osage triumphed 40-34 over 1A No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield in the final dual of the night in a quadrangular.

"I was dialed in," Heard said. "Just got to wrestle smart."

If the Green Devils can beat Rockford, Eagle Grove and Lake Mills next Thursday, they will be the undisputed dual champions of the conference.

"Nashua's a tough team, they wrestled well," Osage head coach Brent Jennings said.

In the previous two duals, Heard wrestled at 138 and Spencer Adams was at 145. The two that faced each other in a wrestle-off to determine a lineup spot swapped weights in the contest versus the Huskies.

Adams lost by major decision to Trey Nelson, a top-10 opponent at 138 in 1A, to make 145 the deciding matchup.

Heard was aggressive out of the gate and got up 12-5 at one point. Blanchard refused to go away quietly and nearly locked up a couple of cradles that were fended off by Heard.

"Even early this year, I was winning some close matches and just caught in a cradle," Heard said. "The beginning of this year, it would have been a completely different match."

With a minute to go, Heard got Blanchard to his back and when the buzzer sounded, the Green Devils corner erupted and Heard raised both arms in victory.

"We bounced back, came through," Jennings said.

Getting to that point was a rollercoaster.

Tucker Stangel's pace disrupted Kendrick Huck in a top-five matchup at 126. Stangel, ranked second in 2A, pieced together an 11-3 major decision win to give the Green Devils a 31-30 lead, the last time the lead changed.

Anders Kittelson then racked up several takedowns and a couple near falls towards a workmanlike 22-7 technical fall win at 132.

"I don't have to worry about (Tucker) competing, he loves being on the mat," Jennings said. "Good major decision for him against a tough team."

Admittedly, the longtime leader of Osage's program was nervous early on in the contest.

The two sides squared the first four matches, one of them being a pin by the Huskies McKade Munn with five seconds to go over Chase Thomas at 152 to open the dual.

Yet one of the strengths of the Green Devils lineup approached in the three heaviest weights.

Cole Jeffries (195), Barrett Muller (220) and Mac Muller (285) all recorded pins to push the Osage lead to 27-12 at the halfway point.

"We all realized we got to put points on the board," Barrett Muller said. "If we wouldn't have pinned those three, we would've lost the dual."

Osage won 13 of the 14 weights in its blowout victories over Belmond-Klemme and St. Ansgar by either pin or forfeit. Adams garnered his 100th career win with a 3-0 victory over the Saints Matthew Hall.

The Green Devils are viewing this night as a much needed confidence booster with the meat of their regular season approaching. They'll face Union and Crestwood plus host some of 2A's best in their dual tournament next weekend.

"It is big," Barrett Muller said. "Proves we can wrestle with the good kids and we can come out on top in a close dual."

St. Ansgar ended the night with a 42-27 victory over Belmond-Klemme. The Saints won the first three and picked up three consecutive forfeit wins at 106, 113 and 120 to seize control.

Lorne Isler (170) was the only person to claim victory in St. Ansgar's loss to Nashua-Plainfield. The senior won via major decision, 9-0.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.