Osage feeling strong with big weekend ahead

The Osage Green Devils are feeling confident with where they're at right now. They took first place as a team at their sectional tournament last weekend, punched their ticket to the State Dual Tournament next week on Tuesday and are in a good position heading into Districts this Saturday at Webster City.

In other words, everything's coming up Green Devils right now.

"It feels pretty good," said head coach Brent Jennings after. "This is I think the fourth year in a row we've went. Coming into tonight we knew Webster City had some pretty good kids and I thought we wrestled well...I'm pretty happy with our performance."

The Green Devils had reason to celebrate Tuesday night aside from the team victory over Webster City. 220 pounder Barrett Muller earned his 100th career victory by way of Fall in just 1:12. It was a moment Jennings was grateful Muller got to experience in front of the Osage home crowd.

"It's a pretty cool deal for him to be able to get it here as opposed to Saturday at districts or at the state tournament where it would be tough to celebrate that," Jennings said. "I'm pretty happy for him. He wrestled a nice, smart match. He's pretty cool and calculated when he competes. Good for him."

The Green Devils don't have too long to celebrate, however. They have to get ready for Districts Saturday in the hopes of sending as many wrestlers as they can to state. They'll hope to have super star Nick Fox back after he missed Tuesday's contest due to non-COVID related illness.

Jennings feels his team will be ready.

"We just have to show up and compete," he said. "We looked good tonight. We looked better than we did on Saturday in my opinion. We just have to keep the steam rolling and making sure we win the matches we're supposed to win."

Districts begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

