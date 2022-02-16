Osage falters in closing stretch against Independence in 2A dual tourney semis

DES MOINES – Osage's Jake Clark and Cole Jeffries were in command of their matchups on Wednesday afternoon.

Clark was ahead 12-7 in his contest against Independence's Caden Larson while Jeffries took control of his bout with Marcus Beatty with a 5-1 cushion. Both leads were in the third period.

In the blink of an eye, those two Green Devil wrestlers went from leading to on their backs.

Larson cradled Clark from the top position into a fall in 4 minutes, 47 seconds. That was the start of a string of three straight pins for the second-seeded Mustangs to defeat the third-seeded Green Devils 37-31 in the semifinals of the Class 2A state dual tournament inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"We just weren't able to stop in the third period, we out-wrestled him the whole match," Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. "Our guys battled hard, but we got to wrestle six minutes and not five-and-a-half. We get off the bottom, that's an easy match to win."

Osage led Independence 28-19 with four to go. Larson started it off, Mitch Johnson then recorded a 51-second pin at 182 over Ledger Nehls and Beatty finished it off with a fall in 5:33.

Jeffries shot in on a double that Beatty fended off and then Beatty went to the headlock and put Jeffries on his back for the dual-clinching triumph.

"The only way you can get beat in that match is to get tossed to your back," Jennings said. "You got to be cognizant of that and be ready for it. We didn't react correctly."

It makes the loss even more disheartening when what transpired at the start was an early swing match that went in the Green Devils' favor.

Darren Adams, a few days after missing a chance to qualify as an individual at 120, rallied down 4-0 to defeat Kale Wieland by an 8-7 verdict. That was the beginning of three straight wins as Tucker Stangel (126) won by injury default and Anders Kittelson (132) racked up 28 points for a technical fall victory.

Jennings felt like the dual was in their favor after Adams' come-from-behind victory.

"We were in the driver's seat," Jennings said. "That was a signature win for Darren. He knew the dual was on the line and that was the match if we can pull off a win, it puts the dual kind of in our hands.

"We just didn't capitalize in the upper weights."

It just didn't work out that way. Osage will wrestle Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the third place match. The dual was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and it was not completed by press time.

The goals that were discussed in the preseason of a double state championship – dual and traditional – will not be reached. The Green Devils have seven individual qualifiers for the traditional tournament that starts on Thursday.

They dispatched sixth-seeded Atlantic/CAM 38-33, a final score that was a little too close for Jennings' liking.

"We were a little sluggish," he said.

Similar stories transpired in that contest. Jennings noted there were a couple of matches Osage was in the realm of coming away with a win, but had some guys end up on the wrong side of a pin.

"We put a lot of stake in 15, 16-year old kids to make good decisions on the mat in high school athletics," Jennings said. "They're not always going to do everything we teach and everything we want them to do."

The Green Devils won six of seven matches thanks to bonus point wins by Stangel, Kittelson, Chase Thomas (152) and Nicholas Fox (160) to seize control. Fox, the top seed in the 160-pound bracket, clinched the dual with a pin in 3:25.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

