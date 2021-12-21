Osage bounces back from BoW with two wins at West Fork quadrangular

It was a rough weekend for the Osage Green Devils. After making it to the finals of their bracket at the Battle of Waterloo on Friday, they were soundly defeated by eventual BoW champion Waverly-Shell Rock. On Saturday, the Devils were swept in Pool play. It wasn't the weekend they were hoping for.

Boy, did they bounce back quickly on Tuesday as they won both of their competitions in dominant fashion at West Fork.

The Green Devils were outstanding in defeating Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 60-17 to start off the night. The biggest match of the evening was slated to be between Osage and Central Springs, though Tuesday's version was missing some names for both sides as the teams have battled injury and illness this week. In the end, Osage's depth won out as they took down the Panthers 54-30.

"I thought we did pretty well," said head coach Brent Jennings. "We didn't have everybody tonight so we had some younger guys in. I thought they did pretty good. We wanted to do a little better tonight after last weekend and I thought we were pretty good."

The Panthers, meanwhile, knew coming in missing one of their top wrestlers in senior Brock Mathers would be tough to overcome. They won 75-0 over West Fork as the Warhawks had just four wrestlers available, but were unable to overcome their own roster depletion against the Green Devils.

"We said going into the match that we just wanted to compete our hardest," said head coach Jay McDonough. "Osage is a top program. Their community support down there is unlike anything you'll see. We have a lot of injuries and illness going through our team right now so we hope after the break when we come back in January we'll be ready to go full strength."

GHV also defeated West Fork 48-18 on the evening. The victory give Osage the decisive edge moving forward in the quest to capture the Top of Iowa East.

