Osage bests Webster City 53-21 at 2A Regional Dual

The 2A Regional Dual between Webster City, West Marshall and Osage ended the way you probably predicted: With a convincing Osage victory.

After Webster City knocked off West Marshall to face Osage, the Green Devils had little difficulty in dispatching the Lynx, winning 53-21 to punch their ticket to the State Dual Tournament next Wednesday.

"It feels pretty good," said head coach Brent Jennings. "This is I think the fourth year in a row we've went. Coming into tonight we knew Webster City had some pretty good kids and I thought we wrestled well...I'm pretty happy with our performance."

The first match of the night for Osage came in the 138 spot. The Green Devils' Nolan Heard battled with the Lynx's Luke Estlund with Heard coming out on top by Technical Fall at the 6:00 mark. The next match saw Max Gast take on Austin Mason at the 145 spot with Gast winning by Fall at 5:57.

In the 152 spot, Osage continued to dominate as Chase Thomas defeated Jordan Vankham by Fall at 3:09 to make it 17-0 Green Devils. Webster City's first win came at the 160 spot where Brady Jessen took down the Green Devils' Jake Clark by Fall at 5:48 to make it 17-6. The Lynx made it two in a row after Evan Estlund defeated Brody Wolf by 8-0 MD in the 170 spot to narrow the gap.

Osage didn't blink as the next match was by far the shortest of the evening up to that point. Ledger Nehls took down Dylan Burnette-Bingham by Fall in just 25 seconds in the 182 match to make it 23-10 in favor of the Green Devils. It was back to slug fest mode in the 195 match between Cole Jeffries of Osage and CJ Hisler of Webster City. Jeffries eventually came out on top of that one by a 12-7 decision.

The next match didn't take too long, but the crowd's reaction was ecstatic. The Green Devils' Barrett Muller picked up his 100th career win at 220 with a Fall at 1:12 of Webster City's Jaxon Cherry. It was a moment the crowd paused to celebrate before continuing.

Mac Muller was automatically declared the victor at 285 as he had no opponent to wrestle. That made it 38-10 Osage before the 106 match between Garret Tusler of Osage and Adison Scott of Webster City. Tusler won that match in a 5-0 decision.

Webster City snapped their losing streak in the 113 match as Carson Doolittle beat Preston Beyer by Fall in 1:08, but even after that Osage still led 41-16. The Lynx made it back-to-back, however, when Camron Phetxoumphone took down Darren Adams by Technical Fall 16-1 at 3:38 in the 120 match.

Tucker Stangel returned the Green Devils to their winning ways with a victory at the 126 spot over Tristan Mason. Osage closed the night out with Anders Kittelson defeating Cole Reiling at 132 by Fall in a mere 12 seconds.

Osage's next contest will come in Districts Saturday at Webster City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0