Oldenkamp, Helgeson represent rare breed of Lake Mills freshmen wrestlers

When Alex Brandenburg calls the bell for practice to conclude, he'll usually see upperclassmen stay after in the Lake Mills wrestling room.

Most of them are seniors. Some of them are wanting to get in extra scraping time due to it being their final season. Some of them are stalwart wrestlers still needing those precious additional minutes to get better.

This year, however, there's two freshman alongside the upperclassmen.

"It's been from the first day of practice," Brandenburg said. "Sometimes, they're the last ones out of the room. Wrestling means a lot to them."

Guess that puts Lucas Oldenkamp and Hayden Helgeson in an elite category.

The two wrestlers in the lightest weight classes have been anything but light in their first season of Iowa high school wrestling. Both are ranked in the top-10 by IAwrestle and both have experienced early season highs.

Oldenkamp, the starter at 106, is 21-3 on the year. 15 of those wins have been by bonus points and of his 12 pins, seven have them have come in the first 60 seconds of a match.

Blink and you might miss him.

"If you work a little bit extra, it'll pay off," Oldenkamp said.

Helgeson, who moved to Lake Mills from Minnesota, experienced wrestling with high schoolers in middle school. Minnesota high school policy allows seventh and eighth graders to play on high school varsity teams if enrolled in a continuation school.

That allowed Helgeson to get an early head start in terms of mat time. It has paid dividends in his first year with the Bulldogs. He has a 19-3 record on the season.

"I feel pretty good," Helgeson said. "Since moving here getting coached, I feel like my offense has gotten better. I feel like I have more opportunities in a small town to get better."

Both freshmen have been tested a few times this season.

Oldenkamp dropped a 7-0 decision to Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken, ranked seventh in 1A. At the Battle of Waterloo, Oldenkamp fell by major decision to Union's third-ranked grappler Jace Hedeman.

Helgeson bumped up to 120 at the Battle of Waterloo and fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie's Alex Bumba by a 10-1 major decision.

"It hasn't really surprised me," Brandenburg said. "It is nice to have two solid forces for us at the bottom."

Lake Mills has nearly a dozen freshmen in its room this season, a vast difference from last year's state qualifying dual team in 1A. Oldenkamp and Helgeson are the headliners.

What has separated them from previous freshmen, outside of the staying after practice, is both of their abilities to ask questions.

Brandenburg has seen successful youth wrestlers think they know a lot about wrestling and don't ask questions.

"They want to get better," Brandenburg said.

Oldenkamp and Helgeson are cut from a different cloth.

"I feel like I've gotten way better from asking questions," Helgeson said.

"It is very important," Oldenkamp added. "If I don't know a move, it can help me prepare for my bigger matches."

Getting on the medal podium at the state tournament is the main goal for both of them. Where they currently are at in rankings versus everyone else in their sectional and district, they would be favored to get to Wells Fargo Arena.

Yet the two young standouts are concentrating on getting better in the room and are continuing to scrap with each other to make that happen.

"They both got to use their quickness," Brandenburg said. "Just got to keep working on technique and being slick."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.

