Northwood-Kensett wrestling has eyes set on trip to state

The goal for the Northwood-Kensett Vikings this season is simple: A visit to the state tournament in Des Moines.

"The number one goal is to get our guys to state," Vikings head coach Jared Reindl said.

The Vikings are stacked with a roster of several elite upperclassmen.

One of those wrestlers, senior Josiah Kliment, was recognized for his efforts in the Vikings' Thursday night home quadrangular. Kliment bagged his 100th career win in the Vikings' final duel of the evening against Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Titus Evans.

"It feels really, really good," Kliment said of the achievement. "Couldn't ask for a lot better."

Kliment's coach was proud of him.

"It was really cool to see," Reindl said. "The growth he's made over his four years is something that our underclassman can look at and see that it's possible for them to get there too."

Kliment isn't content just yet. When asked what his goal for the rest of the season is, he smiled and replied: "State."

It's not just Kliment with his eyes set on a trip to Des Moines for the state tournament. Several of the Viking's upperclassmen won't be content for anything less than a trip to the state tournament.

Fellow senior Tyler Mills had a similar short, but informative statement on his goals this year.

"I want a place at state," Mills said.

Kliment and Mills alongside Drake Tiedemann, Mason Thofson and Treycen Rollene are all homing in on strong seasons, and potentially individual runs to state.

This group of seniors has been dominant to open the year. Tiedemann is undefeated with a record of 12-0, Mills has just one loss and a record of 11-1 and Kliment is at a strong 10-2. Thofson, who only recently returned from an injury, has started his season at 5-1.

Combined that's a record of 38-4.

The combination of Kliment, Tiedemann, Mills and Thofson showed why they have lofty ambitions on Thursday night, dominating all of their matchups. The quartet went a combined 10-0 with all of their wins coming by way of the pin.

"That 60, 70, 82 range for us is a nice spot in our lineup," Reindl said. "It's going to be a meat grind for teams to get through."

As a team, though, it was a disappointing night for the Vikings who went 1-2 in the quad with their only win coming against the West Fork Warhawks.

While the Vikings have some serious talent in the heavier weight classes, they're currently relying on a crop of younger, inexperienced wrestlers to handle the lower weight classes. Reindl said that despite struggling on Thursday, he was happy with their performance and expects the younger crop of players to improve as the season continues.

"We've got a lot of first-timers in the varsity lineup so they're still trying to figure out what varsity wrestling is all about," Reindl said. "We grade our performances on attitude and effort, and today I thought we brought that."

The Vikings will be leaning on their experienced core for the majority of the season, and while it may be a learning season for some, the goal for Reindl's squad remains the same.

"We want to get as many of our guys to district and state as possible," Reindl said.

The Vikings still have a lengthy season ahead of them. Their next set of matches are scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 14 with a quad at North Union High School.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

