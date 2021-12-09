Northwood-Kensett goes 1-2 in home quadrangular, West Fork goes 0-3

Northwood-Kensett senior Josiah Kliment hit a milestone that few high school wrestlers ever achieve on Thursday night, 100 career wins.

"It feels really, really good," Kliment said. "Couldn't ask for a lot better."

It wasn't an easy milestone to achieve in the evening, as Kliment had to win all of his matchups in Thursday night's quadrangular to hit 100 wins.

But Kliment did it in convincing fashion, beating both of his opponents via pin without letting a single one escape the first period.

"It was really cool to see," Vikings head coach Jordan Reindl said. "The growth he's made over his four years is something that our underclassman can look at see that it's capable for them to get there too."

The Vikings as a team though ended with a disappointing record of 1-2 on the night.

Northwood-Kensett's first dual went down to the wire with Eagle Grove, as senior Mason Thofson put the Vikings ahead 36-30 with a pin at 285 pounds on junior Damon Richter in the first period. A fall from Eagles junior Kaden Pritchard and a Vikings forfeit gave Eagle Grove a 12-point swing and a 42-36 win.

The Vikings second dual over the West Fork Warhawks they won in convincing fashion, 60-6. The good chunk of the Vikings' points came via forfeit, but they were still able to win four of the five individual matches that were played via pin.

Northwood-Kensett's final match saw them take on the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies. The Vikings looked competitive in the heavier weight classes, going into 106-pounds tied at 24.

Northwood-Kensett picked up four pins from Kliment, Drake Tiedemann (170), Tyler Mills (182) and Thofson during that stretch to square the dual with the Huskies.

The lower weight classes struggled against a deep Huskies team though, and Nashua-Plainfield ended up winning comfortably 59-23. The Vikings due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

Despite a losing record, Reindl left the matchup feeling good about some of his team's individual performances on the night.

Kliment, Thofson, Tiedemann and Mills went a combined 10-0 with all of their wins coming by way of the pin.

"We grade our performances on attitude and effort," Reindl said. "And today I thought we brought that."

Mills especially impressed over the course of the night, winning all three of his matchups in convincing fashion.

"I felt pretty good tonight," Mills said. "I definitely need to get into a little bit better shape, but overall I thought I was good."

A limited roster for West Fork saw it struggle to make an impact on Thursday night, going 0-3 and accumulating just 12 total points across the three games.

"When you can't fill a lineup it's hard to win many duels," Warhawks coach Jared Arbegast said. "But we're going to have a good attitude and learn from it moving forward."

There were some bright spots for the Warhawks on what was otherwise a night to forget.

Junior Rafe Arbegast picked up a win against the Vikings via pin, and took his matchup against Eagle Grove's Pritchard deep into the third round before succumbing to a technical fall.

"I felt like I worked super hard but I need to work harder on certain positions," Arbegast said. "But otherwise I felt I did really good."

Fellow junior Carson Nuehring also picked up a win by way of a pin against Nashua-Plainfield junior Jackson Zwanziger, and then Nuehring dropped to Eagle Grove junior Jack Mendoza by a 6-0 decision.

"There was some pretty good competitors out there today," Nuehring said. "But overall I think I did an OK job."

Both squads will have a chance to get back on the mat soon. The Vikings are heading to a quad at North Union High School on Tuesday Dec. 14, and the Warhawks will host a quad of their own on Tuesday Dec. 21.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

