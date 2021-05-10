North Iowa wrestlers succeed at Iowa/USA state wrestling championships

North Iowa was well-represented over the weekend at the Iowa/USA State Wrestling Championships.

Three area male wrestlers won on Saturday at Southeast Polk during the 16U/Junior Freestyle state championships. There were three more championship won at the 16U/Junior Greco-Roman state championships on Sunday.

Two girls earned titles during the women's freestyle finals as well.

Maybe the highlight of the weekend was Osage's Nicholas Fox, who doubled up with championship wins in both the freestyle and Greco-Roman brackets at 152 pounds.

"It feels good. Normally most people only wrestle freestyle," Fox said. "So it just feels good to be good at both styles and win both of those."

Fox earned a 2-0 win over Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz on Saturday in the 16U freestyle finals and followed it up with another 3-1 win over Reisz on Sunday in the 16U Greco-Roman finals.

After finishing in second place at the state meet at Wells Fargo Arena in February, the two wins are a step in the right direction toward earning a state title next winter.

"The stuff that you do in the summer will carry on to next season," Fox said. "The hard work that you put in during the summer, it shows in the next season."