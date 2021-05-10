North Iowa wrestlers succeed at Iowa/USA state wrestling championships

North Iowa was well-represented over the weekend at the Iowa/USA State Wrestling Championships.
Three area male wrestlers won on Saturday at Southeast Polk during the 16U/Junior Freestyle state championships. There were three more championship won at the 16U/Junior Greco-Roman state championships on Sunday.
Two girls earned titles during the women's freestyle finals as well.
Maybe the highlight of the weekend was Osage's Nicholas Fox, who doubled up with championship wins in both the freestyle and Greco-Roman brackets at 152 pounds.
"It feels good. Normally most people only wrestle freestyle," Fox said. "So it just feels good to be good at both styles and win both of those."
Fox earned a 2-0 win over Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz on Saturday in the 16U freestyle finals and followed it up with another 3-1 win over Reisz on Sunday in the 16U Greco-Roman finals.
After finishing in second place at the state meet at Wells Fargo Arena in February, the two wins are a step in the right direction toward earning a state title next winter.
"The stuff that you do in the summer will carry on to next season," Fox said. "The hard work that you put in during the summer, it shows in the next season."
Mason City's Jace Rhodes earned a 6-3 championship win over Bettendorf state champion Dustin Bohren on Saturday at 132 pounds in the junior freestyle finals. He outscored opponents a combined 34-7 in his four match wins.
The other winner on Saturday was West Fork's Kale Petersen. Petersen, a state champion at 106 pounds in February, took home a first place finish at 120 pounds in the 16U freestyle finals.
He dominated in all of his prior matches and did the same in a 12-1 win in the championship match against Iowa City High's Cale Seaton. He also placed second in Greco-Roman on Sunday.
On Sunday, Osage's Averee Abben earned a championship at 132 pounds in the Greco-Roman junior 132-pound finals. He pinned Iowa City Wests' Grant O’Dell 5 minutes, 25 seconds into the match.
Abben also placed third in the 132-pound freestyle bracket on Saturday.
Riceville's Mitchel Marr earned a 15-6 win over West Lyon's Easton Fleshman in the 285-pound junior Greco-Roman finals. He also placed fourth in the freestyle bracket on Saturday.
Osage crowned two female champions on Sunday as well. North Central College wrestling commit Emma Grimm earned a first place finish at 127 pounds. She pinned Ames' Alexis Winkey (Ames) at 1:41 in the first period.
After taking two weeks off before the championships, the win is a big confidence boost.
"I definitely did feel nervous because last year freestyle tournaments weren't an option, Grimm said. "I knew how I could do during practice, but seeing how I could do live really helped boost my confidence and made me feel better for next year."
Osage's Jalynn Goodale secured a win at 112 pounds in the freestyle finals. She pinned Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist at the 2:51 mark in the first round.
In January, Goodale dropped a 12-7 match to Lundquist in the IWCOA state semifinals, so the victory was sweet for Goodale.
Many other area wrestlers earned runner-up finishes. Osage's Spencer Mooberry placed second in the junior boys freestyle final at 192 pounds. Riceville's Lawson Losee was second at 160 pounds in the junior freestyle finals.
In both the 16U freestyle and Greco-Roman finals, Osage's Mac Muller placed second. Charles City's Lilly Luft earned a runner-up finish in the women's freestyle finals. Osage's Max Cast (160) and Barrett Muller (220) earned runner-up finishes in the 16U Greco-Roman finals.
