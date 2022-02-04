North Iowa Pacesetter: Zuehl now at preferred weight, winning late-season matches

Winning has never been a problem for West Hancock's Kane Zuehl. He has eclipsed over 35 wins in each of his four seasons, accumulating the majority of them in the regular season.

Once late January and the first couple weeks of February hit, those wins were hard to come by. In Zuehl's first two years, he won a grand total of eight matches at the Top of Conference tournament and the Class 1A sectional tournament.

"Maturing could be a part of that," Zuehl said. "When I was a freshman and sophomore, I don't know if I believed in myself. It definitely impacted me for my junior year and still today. It has pushed me to become better."

As this week's North Iowa Pacesetter has gotten bigger, stronger and better in all positions, those late-season wins are now a routine expectation for Zuehl.

Now occupying the 160-pound spot in the Eagles lineup, Zuehl is coming off his first conference championship as he pinned his way to stand on top of the podium last weekend at St. Ansgar High School.

It comes after finishes of fifth, seventh and second his first three seasons.

"Once I saw the bracket, I definitely saw that I could win this," Zuehl said. "If I lost it, it was all on me."

With Osage's Nicholas Fox wrestling up at 170 for the conference tourney, it opened the door for Zuehl to be the top seed and the favorite to win the bracket.

"We saw he was clear and away the favorite when I saw the head-to-head matchups," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "We knew we didn't have a roadblock. He knew it had to be done."

There was no hesitation by Zuehl to dominate.

He recorded falls in the first period in the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals then faced Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Michael Ohotto in the finals.

Zuehl built his lead then settled in for his final pin of the day in 3 minutes, 52 seconds to reach that pinnacle of the conference tourney that eluded him his junior year.

"Gave it everything I had," Zuehl said.

Sanger said afterward that the top-10-ranked wrestler in 1A by IAwrestle has stayed the course in his preparation and now, has the confidence to wrestle at a high level.

"He's stronger, he's got a little more savvy," he said. "It is do or die now."

Zuehl has endured long football seasons in each season that required him to cut some weight. He noted that his freshman year when he was at 132, he had to cut upwards of 20 pounds.

Same goes for his sophomore year when he bumped up to 145.

"That comes along with the summer eating bad food," Zuehl said.

The cut wasn't as bad last year getting to 152. Being at 160 in his final year made the weight cut a lot easier to handle.

"It was hard on him," Sanger said. "He's not one to complain. This year, he is a lot closer to where he naturally is. He's looked a lot sharper."

And with it came the winning Zuehl has been accustomed to his entire career.

Zuehl is 43-6 on the season with all six of his losses against wrestlers that are ranked in the top-12 by IAwrestle. He recently came off an 8-4 setback to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Garrett Seaba, a top-five wrestler in Class 2A at 160.

His biggest win of the season was in the finals of the Herb Irgens Invite when he recorded the only takedown of the match against Kevin King of South Central Clahoun, who was unbeaten entering the weekend.

"I was pretty proud of that," Zuehl said. "It gave me a confidence boost, just showed I have the skill to wrestle with the best."

Sanger has seen a noticeable change in how Zuehl wrestles from top. Previously, Zuehl would grind out matches and not looking to score plenty of points.

Now, he is. Zuehl has 23 pins on the season and a couple other victories by bonus points.

"He'd do a lot of work, he'd get a takedown, he'd ride, ride, ride and not get us any points," Sanger said. "The work he's doing is not to just work to tire him out, now's he's scoring points. He's gotten much better at scoring points from the top position."

Zuehl qualified for the state tournament last year after back-to-back fourth place finishes at the sectional tournament. The stay at Wells Fargo Arena was a quick one.

He went 0-2 on day one of the tourney with both losses by a combined four points.

"It was an accomplishment to make it there, but after I got beat twice, I was bummed," Zuehl said. "That also motivated me for this year to be better and place at state."

Is it state medal or bust as a senior?

"I'm wrestling the best I have," Zuehl said. "Placing as high as I can at the state tournament, that is the goal."

"He's not going down there for a vacation," Sanger added.

College is on Zuehl's horizon, although no concrete plans have been made. He is unsure if he wants to wrestle or play football at the next level. Or, potentially, do both.

"It'll be interesting to what I decide to do," Zuehl said. "I'm open to both, just see what happens."

Sanger, who has been in Zuehl's corner in both sports, wants him to consider all options.

"He's got a lot of the intangibles as far as his work ethic," Sanger said. "I have many great things to say about him."

There's one other piece of business Zuehl wants to get taken care of. He wants the experience of wrestling at the state dual tournament one final time with his teammates.

He called that one of the best memories of his prep career.

"That was pretty awesome," Zuehl said. "We have an opportunity to make it back there. It would be memories for them."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

