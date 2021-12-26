North Iowa Pacesetter: Marr is perfect heading into break with signature victory

Riceville's Mitchell Marr stands at 5-foot-8 and is traditionally undersized against most of his 285-pound competition.

That would include Southeast Valley's Aaron Graves, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at heavyweight in Class 2A who is north of 260 pounds and has a 6-5 stature.

"Got to beat them with quickness and learn different ways to beat them," Marr said. "I had to change my ways to wrestle with the bigger boys."

During the finals of the Jim Kinyon Invitational last weekend, Marr punctuated his first premier win of his senior season.

Down 4-2 and in the midst of a scramble, Marr ended up with favorable position and got Graves to his back and was at bare minimum picking up back points, but instead got the fall in four minutes.

"Stayed focus, got his arm down his back," Marr said. "Just kept going. (Confidence was) boosted way high."

It was the final of 16 victories in the first half of the season, all but three of them have been by pin. It has led to Marr being ranked No. 2 in Class 1A by IAwrestle.

His lone separator is Northern Iowa recruit Chet Buss from North Butler-Clarksville.

"Buss is a different animal," Wildcats head coach Che Oulman said. "Buss will shoot low-ankle single legs like a 106-pounder. We got nothing to lose."

Marr and Buss will likely wrestle in a quadrangular in February. They'll be in the same sectional and district meet come the postseason plus no one can rule out a matchup at the state tournament.

So in the entire month of February, the top-two wrestlers could face off at bare minimum four times.

"We'll see how it goes," Marr said. "It all matters in the postseason. It adds a little pressure."

Both Marr and Oulman believe the first encounter against Buss will be a measuring stick for the postseason. Marr has yet to beat Buss in his prep career.

"It is tough to beat a guy three times in a row," Oulman said. "If we can't catch him right away, maybe we'll take our chances at state. I wouldn't hang my head if we don't beat him the first time."

Marr has been involved with wrestling since he was toddler. His dad, Mike, introduced him to the sport and became his primary interest. The only other sport Marr takes part in is football.

He viewed himself as a pretty good youth wrestler, then started out his freshman and sophomore years at 220. There was a mixture of ups and downs.

Marr did not qualify for state his first two years. He lost in a true second place match at districts his sophomore year.

"After sophomore year, I knew had to work harder," Marr said. "I knew I was going to be little. I had to roll with it."

Last winter, the decision of either staying at 220 or bumping up to 285 was made at sectionals. He wrestled a equal dose of both weight classes, including 220 at conference, but the move to heavyweight was a permanent one come the postseason.

It paid off.

Marr rebounded from his first round setback to win three straight on the backside, including in the bloodround to get himself on the podium. He finished fifth by pinning Pleasantville's Matthew Kauffman in 38 seconds.

"It was pretty exciting," Marr said. "Felt better at heavyweight to get out of sectionals. Gave me a lot of confidence."

Oulman has always felt that Marr has been a smart wrestler. Now, he's added patience.

"If the score was tied 0-0, he might have taken a bad shot just to get some action," Oulman said. "Now this year, he won't take a bad shot, but he might make the other guy take a bad shot."

The ultimate goal for Marr is to improve on last year's fifth place finish. If he gets into a state title match, that's icing on the cake. And it might leapfrog him into the next level.

Recently, Marr signed with Upper Iowa University, a Division II program. He'll join his teammate Lawson Losee in a Peacocks singlet. One of the selling points was the field of study Marr wants to go in to.

He'll major in Agriculture business.

"Felt like home there, nice and close," he said.

Marr's high school wrestling career has gotten off to an unblemished start. There didn't seem to be much of a surprise that by the holiday break, he would be in the position he's at.

Not bad for an under 6-foot heavyweight that has developed a knack for getting opponents on their backs.

"We got a long ways to go, but it is nice to wrestle this well right now," Oulman said. "Sometimes as a younger wrestler, even though you get told you can beat him, maybe you just don't quite believe it.

"Now, his confidence is so high that he believes everything we tell him."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

