North Iowa Pacesetter: Family bond pushes Barkema to new heights, all-time wins record

When Carl Barkema was around 10-years old, he would sit in the bleachers at Hampton-Dumont High School and watch his older brother, Carter, wrestle.

Then, right after Carter got off the mat, Carl ran up to him. And it wasn't to give him a hug or tell him good job.

It was to critique him.

"I'm sure he hated everything I said to him," Carl said.

"That always happened," Carter added. "Carl always had his two cents on what could have been different."

Fast forward eight years and Carl is getting the treatment he dished out as a youngster. Carter is an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, adding another layer of support to his brother.

"It is surreal being able come back and coach with them now," Carter said. "Now I get to give him (my two cents)."

They are separated in age by six years. Their isn't very much separation in terms of talent, wins and being a standout for the HD-CAL program.

Carl, this week's North Iowa Pacesetter, passed his brother's all-time wins mark during Saturday's Osage Duals. Then, on Tuesday, he recorded his 150th career win in a red and black singlet.

"I always joked around with my family that I wanted to be better than him and do more than he did," Carl said. "It started to turn into a reality last year. If it wasn't for my brother, I wouldn't have gotten to where he was."

Carl tied Carter with 143 wins in Thursday's final North Central Conference triangular. He eclipsed it with a first period pin in the Bulldogs' first match against Osage.

Even Carl admitted the mental side of the hub-bub has been a lot. He'll go for his second NCC title this weekend.

"Everyone loves taking pictures, but I'm not that guy," Carl said. "I'm glad to get through it this week so I have the next couple of weeks to focus on getting ready to go."

Wrestling has been in the Barkema family for generations. They're a farming family, blue-collar that don't take shortcuts in life. Carl was around his uncle, grandparents, dad and brother – all wrestlers – and was immersed into the sport.

"I gravitated towards it," Carl said.

There were times Carter and Carl would get into arguments that would turn into wrestling matches growing up. Brothers fight, right?

It never escalated into something more.

"We were just two brothers who loved each other, but it was a hard love," Carl said. "He'd always win because he was 100-pounds bigger than me. It was never a bad relationship. All these little things that were nonchalant, they turned into grudge matches."

HD-CAL head coach Patrick Hansen felt Carl was the third best in his own class, the one that are now seniors and have risen it's program to be ranked 12th in the latest Class 2A dual team rankings by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA).

Boy, those expectations were blown out the window.

All Carl has done is win each season and be on the podium twice in his last two trips to the state tournament.

"He started to do his own style of wrestling and learning from matches," Hansen said. "I started to realize he was pretty special."

Carl was a district qualifier his freshman season. He has finished eighth both times at Wells Fargo Arena. Yet the feeling after each one was vastly different.

Sophomore year? Happy.

Junior year? Frustrated.

"I was seeded eighth again and I didn't really understand why," Carl said.

"I thought he got seeded pretty bad and he really thought he should have placed higher," Hansen added.

There was feelings of Carl being under seeded his junior year. He lost just once in the regular season. Sometimes, the cookie crumbles a certain way.

It has driven him in his final year.

"I know I need to be higher up there," Carl said. "It didn't work last year, so I'm hoping it can work this year."

When Carl and his dad were sitting on the couch together during Christmas break, he realized his win total was nearing Carter's. That perked him up.

He hasn't lost since.

"We came back and that's when it really hit that I could get there," Carl said.

It wasn't just for Carl's sake, but Hansen wanted his entire team to get tested at tough tournaments. HD-CAL went to the first ever Dan Gable Donnybrook in December, followed by the Jim Kinyon Invitational on the final weekend of the 2021 portion of the schedule.

Carl has lost four times this season. Two to out of state foes, once to conference rival Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and once to Riceville's Lawson Losee.

"He had to experience that failure," Hansen said. "That's what I think has built him into a complete well-rounded person and wrestler."

The weight Carl will be at for the postseason is 160-pounds. There are others that could or could not be in that weight with him. Osage's Nicholas Fox and Seaba are deciding on whether to move weights or stay at 160.

While Carl has been keeping a survey on that, it hasn't been a situation that keeps him up at night.

"I can't control what (anybody) can do," he said. "All I know is I have to go out and beat them."

Wrestling after high school is something that has not been in the cards as of yet. Carl is thinking if a door opens, it will come from whatever his performance ends up at next month.

With a grade point average near four, wrestling might be it after this winter.

"I know if he wants to pursure wrestling at the next level, he's got opportunities to do so," Carter said. "Wrestling is a grind."

Carl could get the chance to eclipse 160 wins. Maybe even 170. He's got bigger goals in mind.

Carter never won a state championship. Carl has a shot at his first after sneaking onto the podium the last two winters.

"We live in a town with less than 400 people and to be able to go out, people recognize me because of what I've been able to do is cool," Carl said. "As of right now, I believe I am the toughest I've ever been."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

